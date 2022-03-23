Twa Mushrooms Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Farm Fresh Produce is recalling certain packages of Twa Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

These products were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The recalled products come in a 14.11 ounce, clear plastic packages marked with UPC6957937481850.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the California Department of Public Health revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 14.11 ounce packages of Twa Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms. The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem. No illnesses have been reported to date.