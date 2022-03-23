Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,081 in the last 365 days.

Twa Mushrooms Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Farm Fresh Produce is recalling certain packages of Twa Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

These products were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The recalled products come in a 14.11 ounce, clear plastic packages marked with UPC6957937481850.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the California Department of Public Health revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 14.11 ounce packages of Twa Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms. The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem. No illnesses have been reported to date.

You just read:

Twa Mushrooms Recalled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.