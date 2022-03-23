MSUA announce hiSky Smartellite™ IoT & MSS Network solution as recipient of the “2022 Startup Mobile Innovation” Award

I am truly inspired by the creativity and dedication of the hiSky team, this award is a true reflection of our efforts to make satellite connectivity affordable and accessible to all” — Shahar Kravitz, CEO and co-founder of hiSky

ROSH-HAAYIN, ISRAEL, ISRAEL, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hiSky LTD receives the “Startup Mobile Innovation” award at the 30th Annual Mobile Satellite Users Association’s (MSUA) Satellite Mobile Innovation event held yesterday at the Satellite 2022, Washington DC. The award, recognizes hiSky’s innovative IoT network, consisting of Smartellite satellite terminals, HUB, and a cloud-based network management system (NMS).

As companies in all industries worldwide seek greater operational efficiency and increased market outreach, digitalization and automation processes take front stage and once-traditional processes are giving way to data-driven industries requiring more complex machinery and cloud-based management tools.

Satellite communication extends digital transformation opportunities beyond the availability of terrestrial networks, accessing real-time data with resilient & reliable connectivity for IoT applications and devices when operating in remote regions.

hiSky Agile IoT networks were founded with a vision that innovative technology and a correctly configured ecosystem can close the gap between cost and usability for remote IoT services.

hiSky operates a cost-effective and easy-to-install IoT network, with unique Smartellite™ satellite terminals and a cloud-based network management system (NMS). The network is specifically designed to transmit and receive IoT/Machine-to-Machine data; including sensor software, e-log systems, etc., and comprises of functions and modules enabling any network partner to deploy, operate and sell tailor-made IoT connectivity services, priced at a fraction of the market alternatives.

hiSky’s innovative network provides a wide variety of industries operating in remote terrain in both mobile and static conditions, with connectivity options that were previously not viable due to cost and performance.

hiSky’s Smartellite™ satellite terminals include a state-of-the-art, electronically steerable phased array antenna, design in Ka-band or Ku-band variants, which locates GEO satellites automatically, making it highly attractive for customers operating in mobile environments. Uniquely, the terminals are also designed to meet the requirements of LEO satellites, advanced new satellites that will be launched and operational within the next decade, guaranteeing a future-proofed solution that will correlate with the market’s connectivity demands, supporting higher data rates.

“hiSky’s innovative network is the product of tier 1 talent workforce, based in Israel and the UK, bringing new technology, ideas and energy into the satellite industry,” said Shahar Kravitz, CEO and co-founder of hiSky. “I am truly inspired by the creativity and dedication of the hiSky team, this award is a true reflection of our efforts to make satellite connectivity affordable and accessible to all.”