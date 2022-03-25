Panacea to Showcase Auditing Technology at the Annual HCCA Conference
Attendees at Health Care Compliance Association’s 26th Annual Conference can visit Panacea’s virtual booth for the latest compliance resources .
We’re excited to show conference attendees how Panacea’s nationally recognized consultants can provide auditing services using our proprietary auditing technology.”ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Healthcare Solutions, Inc., a company specializing in healthcare coding compliance, revenue integrity, and pricing software and consulting services, is proud to be a virtual co-sponsor of the 26th Annual Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) Conference on March 28 – 31 in Phoenix, AZ and online.
Government agency audits and payer strategies are evolving fast, and healthcare organizations must be ready to mitigate risk and exposure while making the most of revenue opportunities. With the recent regulations surrounding CMS Price Transparency and the No Surprises Act requiring Good Faith Estimates, Compliance teams are further impacted.
Panacea will demonstrate its new proprietary auditing technology platform, which can audit 100% of claims or coding abstract data, allowing the ability to focus time and investment on only the problem areas for under- or over-coding while revealing missing revenue opportunities. Attendees can request a demonstration by visiting Panacea’s virtual booth.
“We’re excited to show HCCA conference attendees how Panacea’s nationally recognized consultants can provide auditing services using our proprietary auditing technology for Inpatient and Outpatient Auditing and Compliance, Physician Auditing and Compliance (Professional Services) and specialty areas,” said Kathy Pride, Executive Vice President, Coding and Documentation of Panacea. “If you have internal auditors, they’ll certainly value the speed, accuracy and agility of running 100% of your data to apply coding documentation, compliance and/or lost revenue rules found in our library – along with the flexibility to write their own custom rules – to identify the biggest opportunities for improvement in your documentation, coding, data integrity and payment levels.”
To learn about how Panacea can help your audit program become more comprehensive, effective, cost efficient and compliant, call us at (866) 926-5933 or visit our website at www.panaceainc.com/nobody-audit-like-we-do-overview/
About Panacea Healthcare Solutions, Inc., a BESLER Company
Panacea helps healthcare organizations improve their coding, compliance, and revenue integrity with front-line expertise in mid-revenue cycle management through innovative auditing, compliance, chargemaster, strategic pricing, and revenue integrity consulting and software solutions that allow clients to proactively identify risks and opportunities and overcome today’s challenges. More information is available at panaceainc.com.
