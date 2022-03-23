CloudWorks4All and OrchardHouse Selected by Major Biopharma
CloudWorks4All & OrchardHouse Selected by Biopharma to Integrate SAP® Business ByDesign® and Validation Services to Deliver Digital GAMP® 5 ManufacturingRENO, NV, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWorks4All (CW4A), an expert cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems integrator, is partnering with UK-based OrchardHouse to implement one of the best cloud ERP solutions, SAP® Business ByDesign®, and an integrated validation service for a major biopharma organization with offices in Germany, the UK, and the USA. The validation service will enable the system to be audit-ready in both the UK and USA.
The new system will deliver a digital GAMP 5 solution guaranteeing the high standard of quality, reliability, and safety required by the biopharma contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) as they continue their expansion in viral vector manufacturing.
When comparing the different systems and top solution integrators the customer saw that many lacked the experience and know-how to deliver validated processes. The CDMO selected CW4A and OrchardHouse for their in-depth understanding of the product and industry. SAP Business ByDesign provides excellent implementation methodology, OrchardHouse offers a Pharma Template with defined processes, and CW4A completes the solution with their rapid validation service.
This is the first time any SAP Business ByDesign partnership has offered validation as a service package. CloudWorks4All’s proprietary service will ensure the company and SAP Business ByDesign meet audit-readiness – not only initially but on an ongoing basis.
“That’s a huge headache removed from the client-side, and the service will save them considerable upfront and recurring costs,” commented Hans Hansen, CEO, CloudWorks4All.
“This transatlantic collaboration draws on the expert knowledge of OrchardHouse and CloudWorks4All within the Life Science and Pharma industries. We’re looking forward to working together to deliver another successful customer” said Greg Durrans, CEO, OrchardHouse.
The global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market is seeing substantial growth forecasts from 2022 to 2031. Valued at $1.50 billion in 2020, the market is expected to reach $27.03 billion by 2031, according to ResearchAndMarkets.
CloudWorks4All, a leading cloud ERP systems integrator, offers a smarter way to customize clients’ software implementations, and deliver secure and reliable application management services. With a unique approach and a worldwide network of top-tiered SAP partners, CloudWorks4All provides best-in-class consulting and client services to help companies gain a competitive edge and grow their businesses. CloudWorks4All is a certified silver partner of SAP SE. For more information, visit cloudworks4all.com.
OrchardHouse is a digital transformation consultancy using tools like SAP Business ByDesign and BambooHR to streamline and standardize the processes a business needs to operate in the digital economy. The CONNECTED Platform helps address the challenges of integration, access, governance, and logistics. By Focusing on making digital transformation simple, fast, and affordable all underpinned by our cast iron success guarantee, OrchardHouse has become the fastest-growing SAP Gold Partner and one of just five recognized globally for excellence.
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update, and which speak only as of their dates.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
CloudWorks4All Contact:
Jill Hansen
925-997-5956
jill@hansenre.com
Jill Hansen
CloudWorks4All
+1 925-997-5956
email us here