A2 INSIDE Label first official member announced

Japanese dairy company Asehira Dairy will use the unique seal that guarantees authenticity testing of A2-casein milk products

LAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A2 INSIDE Label program has registered Asehira Dairy as its first member. The label, created by Swiss foodtech company SwissDeCode, allows dairy companies to simplify the decision-making of consumers by clearly identifying the authenticity of their products.

Premium products such as A2-casein milk are particularly vulnerable to adulteration, but with the A2 INSIDE Label consumers are ensured the product has been tested and can trust the brand is providing authentic A2 milk.

Asehira Dairy’s commitment to fight dairy fraud

Asehira Dairy, a company with over 30 years of history, is engaged in creating quality products that are both delicious and safe. They started by selling yoghurt but have expanded their range of products to include pudding, caramel, cheesecake, yoghurt drinks, and milk.

In an effort to show their commitment to offering authentic A2 products, the company has registered with the A2 INSIDE Label and is regularly controlling their products with SwissDeCode’s DNAFoil A2 Cow Milk test, the world’s first rapid, on-site DNA test for A2-casein milk. By testing negative for the presence of the A1 beta-casein, they became certified and are now displaying the A2 INSIDE seal in their products, granting the consumer a quick identification of tested milk products.

A2 INSIDE: protecting brand reputation and increasing consumer’s trust

The A2 INSIDE Label presented on the milk package is accompanied by a QR Code. When scanned, this code leads the consumer to a dedicated website explaining the concept of A2-casein milk and the testing process that milk went through in order to receive the A2 INSIDE Label.

By communicating this information clearly, dairy companies increase their credibility, trust and brand recognition, not merely in the eyes of the consumer, but also with business partners and stakeholders. Companies like Asehira Dairy that demonstrate their commitment to providing authentic products and display an A2 INSIDE label will achieve higher brand reputation and have the possibility to protect premium revenue.

What is A2-casein milk?

Milk beta-casein can be of mainly two types: A1 and A2, with A2 milk containing only the A2 type. Originally, all cows carried the A2 beta-casein gene exclusively, but over time they underwent a genetic mutation, which resulted in a different version of the beta-casein gene that codes for the A1 beta-casein type. Migration and modern farming resulted in the spread of this genetic mutation, which led to a mixed cattle population that can produce A1, A2 or both types of beta-casein.

Dairy companies worldwide are motivated to produce A2 milk to respond to the consumer demand for a perceived healthier alternative to conventional dairy. As the interest in A2 milk grows, the milk industry faces an increasing need for proving the authenticity of the products they are offering.

About SwissDeCode

SwissDeCode is at the forefront of food quality, authentication and compliance, offering a variety of DNA detection solutions to help boost confidence in the entire food supply chain, including the dairy industry with whom the team has been working closely.

In May 2021, the DNAFoil A2 Family of Tests was nominated one of the five finalists of the World Dairy Innovation Awards - Best manufacturing/technology innovation category.

About Asehira Dairy

The history of “Asehira Dairy” began in 1992 in the rich nature of Miyoshi City, Hiroshima Prefecture, and they have been loved by many customers continuously for 30 years. At the time of establishment, they mainly sold yoghurt, and have continued to produce new products such as pudding, caramel, cheesecake, yoghurt drinks, and milk. They have opened a store selling their own products and collaborated with a famous white bread store in Japan. Moreover, their products have been featured in all kinds of media in Japan, and more and more customers are getting to know them.

