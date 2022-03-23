Astro Lithium Offers Game Changing Deep Cycle Batteries

Advanced battery technology allows Astro Lithium to offer more durable, dependable and safer deep cycle batteries than ever before.

MACCLENNY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astro Lithium’s deep cycle lithium battery technology is a game changer for boaters, RV and campers, golf carts, and any other current users of outdated lead acid batteries. Lithium batteries have been a hot topic for several years and they have recently made their way into the recreational hobby space.

Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries, also known as LiFePO4 or LFP, are lighter, more powerful, and longer lasting than traditional lead acid batteries that have been used for decades. At the center of this leap forward in technology is Astro Lithium. Astro Lithium produces and sells LiFePO4 batteries in 12-volt, 24-volt, 36-volt, and 48-volt configurations.

“Lithium technology has changed the world of batteries. In a side-by-side comparison, there is no competition, lithium trumps lead acid in every category,” says Oliver Pinnock, President of Astro Lithium. “We set out to provide folks with a product that is reliable and durable while also offering a terrific value.”

One major advantage to Astro Lithium batteries is their weight. A typical deep cycle battery on a boat can weigh up to 57lbs, where a drop in replacement battery from Astro Lithium weighs about 29lbs. Some boats may have 2 batteries and larger boats can have up to 5 batteries to power various electronics such as trolling motors and fish finders. The result can mean an excess of 100lbs reduction in weight.

The same can be said for golf carts, where a significant weight reduction can lead to an increase in speed and range. “100% maintenance free” is the biggest advantage according to Mr. Pinnock. Lithium batteries do not require water or chemicals to be maintained like lead acid batteries. Astro Lithium offers batteries at 36 volts and 48 volts, meaning a golf cart can be powered using a single battery, as opposed to having multiple batteries ran in series with extra wiring all over the place.

Reliability is also an especially key factor in any product, but particularly when it comes to electronics. Astro Lithium batteries are backed by an industry leading 8-year warranty. Unlike competitors who offer discounts on new batteries as their warranties, Astro Lithium fully stands behind their product and will repair or replace the entire battery if it is found to be defective during the length of the 8-year warranty.

“Safety. Safety. Safety,” Mr. Pinnock emphatically states. “Lithium batteries have been in the news lately for fires. Our LFP batteries are incredibly safe due to a different chemistry used than the ones seen causing fires. Lithium Iron Phosphate does not experience the same thermal runaway that we see in Lithium NCA battery cells used in a lot of electric vehicles. I do not hesitate to be 20 miles offshore in a boat with our batteries.”

So whether you are looking to power the electronics on your boat, golf cart or most anything else, Astro Lithium has the products and the power for you to live your life without limits.

www.astrolithium.com