Checks will be conducted on passengers traveling by ship

SWEDEN, March 23 - There are already provisions in place whereby information registered on passenger lists should be preceded by controls of valid ID documents. However, there are limits on the extent to which this applies. The Government now wants to ensure that ID checks are carried out on all passengers travelling by ship and has therefore adopted a legislative amendment.

The purpose of passenger lists is to know, in the event of a maritime accident or other incident, how many passengers are on board and who they are. Should a maritime accident occur, it is of the utmost importance that passenger lists are up-to-date and reliable.

The large number of displaced people now moving through Europe also presents additional challenges when it comes to registering correct information, which can also create better conditions for receiving displaced people.

The current regulations do include an obligation to check ID documents, but only if there is cause to assume that the information provided without checking ID documents is incorrect. It is now proposed that this condition be removed, meaning that ID documents must always be checked. However, this stricter requirement does not apply to travel between Swedish ports.

The amendments will enter into force on 28 March 2022 and cease to apply on 1 September 2022.