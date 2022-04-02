Submit Release
2nd Annual Passover Interfaith Seder, April 16th, 2022 online

View the 1 hour Passover Interfaith Seder on April 16th, at 7pm. Visit PassoverInterfaithSeder.org for more details

As we emerge from this global pandemic, let's celebrate sister and brotherhood with peace and freedom for all people around the world. ...We must be the light of hope for humanity.”
— David Hall
BOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2nd Annual Passover Interfaith Seder debuts Saturday, April 16th, 2022: “Let Your People Know” - The Telling of the Story of the Exodus is Timeless... and Needed Now More than Ever

The 2nd annual Passover Interfaith Seder invites people of all faiths to a special online Seder, Saturday, April 16th at 7PM Daylight Savings Time. The Passover Interfaith Seder celebrates freedom from oppression for all people and retells the story of the exodus from Egypt, with rituals, food, wine, and song. The Passover Interfaith Seder will be streamed on the official website, PassoverInterfaithSeder.org.

The online presentation will feature lay persons, clergy and singers from around the world sharing messages of peace, inclusion and love. There are some traditional songs mixed in with some humor, passion and soul. All this entertainment in only one hour. Many Seders can last up to 4 hours.

“As we emerge from this global pandemic, let’s celebrate sister and brotherhood with peace and freedom for all people around the world. Now, more than ever, with devastating atrocities occurring in Ukraine, we must be the light of hope for humanity” emphasized founder of the Passover Interfaith Seder, David Hall.

For more information on Passover Interfaith Seder and where to tune in on Saturday, April 16th at 7PM Daylight Savings Time, please visit www.passoverinterfaithseder.org

Reach David directly at 561-706-7779, dharpohall@gmail.com

David Hall
Lake Worth Interfaith Network
+1 561-706-7779
email us here

