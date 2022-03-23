Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 24, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 23, 2022                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 24, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Clinton

Clinton County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Beaver Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Southern Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Global Ambassadors Language Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Erie

Edison Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Guernsey

Cambridge City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Village of Newtown Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hardin

Hardin Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of McGuffey

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Eastern Gateway Community College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Knox

RES-CARE OHIO, INC. DBA CANTERBURY VILLA

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain County Joint Vocational School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Madison

Jefferson Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Stambaugh Charter Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

North Dayton School of Discovery

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Morgan

Deerfield Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

Bloom Township

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Stark

Massillon City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Perry Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Broadway Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Village of Tuscarawas

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Orrville City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                       

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

