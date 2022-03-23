Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 24, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Clinton
Clinton County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
Beaver Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Southern Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Global Ambassadors Language Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Erie
Edison Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Guernsey
Cambridge City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Village of Newtown Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Hardin
Hardin Community School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Village of McGuffey
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Eastern Gateway Community College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Knox
RES-CARE OHIO, INC. DBA CANTERBURY VILLA
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Lorain
Lorain County Joint Vocational School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Madison
Jefferson Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
Stambaugh Charter Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Montgomery
North Dayton School of Discovery
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Morgan
Deerfield Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Scioto
Bloom Township
FFR IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Stark
Massillon City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Perry Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Broadway Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Tuscarawas
Village of Tuscarawas
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Orrville City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
