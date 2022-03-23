For Immediate Release:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 24, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Clinton Clinton County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana Beaver Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Southern Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Global Ambassadors Language Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Erie Edison Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Guernsey Cambridge City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Village of Newtown Community Improvement Corporation, Inc. 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hardin Hardin Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Village of McGuffey FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Eastern Gateway Community College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Knox RES-CARE OHIO, INC. DBA CANTERBURY VILLA MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Lorain Lorain County Joint Vocational School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Madison Jefferson Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Stambaugh Charter Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery North Dayton School of Discovery IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Morgan Deerfield Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Scioto Bloom Township FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Stark Massillon City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Perry Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Broadway Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Tuscarawas Village of Tuscarawas 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Orrville City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

