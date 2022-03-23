Fatima Alexander's Groundbreaking Workbook "Finding My Way Back to Me" is a Self-Help Halo

Self-directed daily workbook "Finding My Way Back to Me" journal centers on learning how to become present while recognizing aspects of our mental health

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental illness affects one in five people in America. 11.4 million adults have serious thoughts of suicide, representing an increase of 664,000 people over last year alone. Whether from anxiety, depression, PTSD, or severe trauma from abuse, violence, or unfortunate personal circumstances, 20% of Americans struggle to lead happy, productive lives. Some do not survive.Author Fatima Alexander recently launched an innovative and self-reflective journal on Amazon to help users become more aware of their emotions, recover, and improve self-worth.The Finding My Way Back to Me Daily Assessment Journal is unique. It travels with you everywhere, giving you on-the-go tools and guidance. There is a morning, afternoon, and evening assessment to do so that readers can move thoughtfully through their daily routines.A two-month journal created to help assess daily introspections is segmented into phases to enable progress. Users answer simple questions to check in on where the mind strays, where pain digs in, and where hopelessness starts, so each can tackle as it arises.Now, more than ever, we need to focus on improving mental help. We require simple, valuable tools to access without barriers or complications. These tools help people better understand their hurts to help them heal incrementally, progressively, and non-judgmentally.With "Finding My Way Back to Me," readers create a unique daily summary of thoughts and feelings so that progress can be reviewed through entries.The journal encourages readers to learn to identify and acknowledge their emotions while giving voice to them. This knowledge is robust and anchors the relationship between emotion, forming an emotional lifeline.For example, if negative persist, those areas require a deeper look. It is essential then to take a step back and reevaluate. Recognize what has happened and understand why did this painful cycle repeated. Attending to those revelations with love and care is the journal's best asset.Importantly, if a positive progression of thoughts and emotions appears in past entries, you're on the right track. Keep moving forward with a clear understanding that you are one step closer to finding your way back to you!Readers can reorder new journals or continue with a notebook. While this is a two-month journal, the healing journey is lifelong, and it is imperative to keep reassessing where each is daily to take actionable care. The essential element is to keep moving forward, checking in, and taking steps toward living our best lives without the masks many uses to cope.Like most journals, "Finding My Way Back to Me" offers generous pages for notating thoughts, feelings, and reflective narratives. It empowers users to reflect and identify while allowing users to understand emotions' origin, providing transparency and helping to develop healthy habits.The paperback provides days of entries, supporting users by identifying significant factors contributing to their emotions validation of their feelings while nurturing and affirming themselves.So, grab a pen, crack open the pages each day, embrace each moment, and relish the journey, whether good or challenging!To purchase a personal copy of "Finding My Way Back to Me," visit Amazon.com here https://www.amazon.com/Finding-My-Way-Back-Assessment/dp/B09TMWLPXP/ref=sr_1_1?crid=Y4V9XV84T388&keywords=fatima+alexander&qid=1646418401&rnid=2941120011&s=books&sprefix=fatima+alexander%2Caps%2C51&sr=1-1 "Finding My Way Back to Me" is appropriate for ages 14 and up.GainLoveLife Worldwide LLCTM is a new online lifestyle magazine that focuses on sharing empowering articles and resources worldwide. Founded by Fatima Alexander, the magazine strives to share relatable stories to give our readers hope and encourage them to embrace their authentic selves to enjoy life truly. With mental health issues, depression, suicide, and loss of hope at an all-time high, our goal is to ensure that we provide effective and well-thought-out tools to assist them in seeing life from a different and more empowering perspective. Whether through our journal, workshops or online articles, we hope you take a moment to take action, and most importantly, enjoy the journey because that is where your TRUE power lies! For more information, visit https://www.gainlovelife.com