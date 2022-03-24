Submit Release
THE ICE CREAM TRUCK EXPANDS ACROSS WESTERN CANADA

Launched in 2020, The Ice Cream Truck is transforming the world of desserts by bringing delicious treats directly to the neighbourhood.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched in 2020, The Ice Cream Truck is transforming the world of desserts by bringing delicious treats directly to the neighbourhood. Now, the innovative brand is excited to announce an expansion into Alberta, offering residents of Red Deer, Edmonton, and Calgary the chance to enjoy its tasty range.

Founded by husband and wife duo Kris and Carli Jarvis, The Ice Cream Truck is the revolutionary new way to enjoy a favourite dessert. Focusing on supporting local ice cream makers, with nearly half of the treats on offer coming from Canadian brands. While enjoying a favourite treat one is also supporting local charities. For the last two years, the truck has been bringing these frozen delights directly to neighbourhoods across Victoria, BC.

To ensure fans would never miss a chance to enjoy their favourite ice cream, The Ice Cream Truck lets customers set up alerts to inform them of the truck’s next visit, while there is also a live tracking feature so fans can follow the truck on its journey.

Now, the colourful truck is expanding its reach and bringing its range of delicious ice creams direct to more neighbourhoods. The Ice Cream Truck will now be visiting areas across Alberta, including Red Deer, Edmonton, and Calgary.

This expansion is just the first stage of what is set to be an exciting year for The Ice Cream Truck, with Kris and Carli planning on franchising the brand to allow even more ice cream fans to enjoy these tasty treats. Alongside this, a brand new range of merchandise has also been launched.

Speaking on the expansion, Kris/Carli added, “We have been truly amazed at the feedback we have had since launching The Ice Cream Truck, and we can’t wait to take our truck to these cities to meet even more people. 2022 is looking to be a fantastic year for us, and we can’t wait to see what summer has in store!”

For more information on The Ice Cream Truck, visit https://www.theicecreamtruck.ca/.

Kris Jarvis
The Ice Cream Truck Inc.
+1 2505084978
