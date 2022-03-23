CLE Companion Expands Partnership with AnyLaw, Offering Additional Savings on Continuing Legal Education
This gives members the ability to pinpoint CLE courses directly related to the cases they are working on, resulting in deeper insights into the subject matter.
There is strong synergy between CLE Companion and AnyLaw, and as the legal industry ecosystem expands, so do the opportunities for cooperation between our two companies.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLE Companion, a leading virtual continuing legal education provider, and AnyLaw, a free legal research platform, expanded their partnership to offer additional savings on CLE.
The original partnership allows CLE Companion members access to AnyLaw directly from the CLE Companion platform. This integration allows members the ability to pinpoint CLE courses directly related to the cases they are working on, resulting in deeper insights into the subject matter.
Following up on this successful launch, the two companies have expanded their partnership, offering the CLE Companion course library to AnyLaw users, at a discount of 15-20 percent. According to CLE Companion CEO and Founder Kristin Davidson, "This is just one more way that we make it easier for attorneys, paralegals and law students alike, to stay up-to-date on the current developments in the industry.”
CLE Companion has quickly made a name for itself by creating innovative solutions in comparison with the decades-long stagnation in the continuing legal education industry.
The AnyLaw platform was created to give legal professionals an easy way of researching cases and completing CLE courses that are relevant for their practice areas, including high-profile cases and recent decisions.
“We are proud to offer our users access to this comprehensive library of certified CLE courses in the US and Canada,” said AnyLaw CEO Steve Tover. “There is strong synergy between CLE Companion and AnyLaw, and as the legal industry ecosystem expands, so do the opportunities for cooperation between our two companies.”
Furthering its quest to provide the optimal CLE experience to their members, CLE Companion has focused on creating an easy to navigate website, clear regulatory compliance, and unparalleled value. CLE Companion offers approvals spanning all CLE mandated states and Canadian Provinces, integrated credit tracking, advanced Law Firm Administrative functions, instant and cross-jurisdictional certificates, easy reporting, and more.
“With the national average out of pocket cost for Case Law Research on the rise, we’re pulling out all the stops to offer both services together at less than a quarter of the cost.” Davidson continued, “Plus the ability to complete case law research and your CLE requirements in one represents a valuable time savings.”
About CLE Companion
CLE Companion is a leading virtual Continuing Legal Education provider offering top-quality courses to lawyers across the US and Canada. Its mission is to utilize technologies to support the completion of CLE with unparalleled convenience and value.
With this in mind, it created a complete legal solution by integrating a proprietary case law research tool right on the platform. In addition, users will find an easy to navigate interface, built-in credit tracking, instant certificates of completion, weekly live stream courses, law firm-administrator features, and mobile capabilities for courses on the go.
With innovative partnership models and flexible membership options, lawyers are meeting their research and compliance needs at a fraction of the cost.
CLE Companion has set the bar for ease, convenience, and value in Continuing Legal Education and Case Law Research. Find out more at: https://clecompanion.com
About AnyLaw
AnyLaw is a dynamic new way to do legal research. AnyLaw is a free and friendly legal research platform with full coverage of US state and federal case law, that gives you unlimited access to massive amounts of valuable legal data, organized in a way that will save you time and money. Our massive library is comprised of data drawn from a multitude of resources and includes archival and current caselaw, as well as just released slip opinions, all accessible under leading-edge search technology. For more information please contact us at info@anylaw.com.
