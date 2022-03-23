Global software solutions firm TechAffinity choses Kigali as their hub for the Africa region

Rwandan TechAffinity team and the dignitaries at the official Inauguration of TechAffinity's African IT hub.

Tampa, Florida based Digital Transformation firm TechAffinity chooses Kigali, Rwanda as their IT hub for the African region. To create over 100 jobs in 1 year.

Road to success runs through KIGALI” — Jam Nelavai, CEO - TechAffinity

KIGALI, RWANDA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechAffinity expanded its operations into Africa with an official grand opening ceremony of their development center in Kigali, Rwanda on March 14, 2022. The event was held at the Kigali Convention Center.

The ceremony was graced by Hon. Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT & Innovation as Chief Guest.

Other notable speakers at the event were Mr. Sheikh Saleh Habimana, former ambassador of Rwanda to Egypt and Morocco, Ms. Sandra Umulisa from Rwanda Development Board, and Ms. Ayaan Jama, Digital Advisor at GIZ. Several members from the press were also present to witness the occasion.

Setting up the development center in Rwanda is a testimony to TechAffinity's plans for the local tech ecosystem with an ambitious goal to be the leading technology employer in Rwanda for local, regional, and global markets. With a current staff of 35 employees, TechAffinity is set to achieve 100 employees within a span of one year. At the same time, expanding the workforce to support all modern trending technologies.

Jam Nelavai, CEO said, for TechAffinity the year 2020 was a year of mitigation and 2021 a year of transformation. During the pandemic when many companies started hiring freelancers and contractors across the globe, TechAffinity started to invest in setting up development centers in strategic locations to hire local talents and cater to that region/market.

Rwanda was a clear choice as it offers safety, business-friendly government, good infrastructure, young talent, and a warm welcome more than any other country in the region. There is no doubt that our Kigali data center will be another center of excellence and model for others.

Presiding over the ceremony, Minister of ICT & Innovation Paula Ingabire reiterated that the move to open a new chapter in Rwanda was the right move.

She also made reassurances to TechAffinity and local talent - “Welcome TechAffinity to Rwanda, you are in the right place, and I believe the center will be a great addition to our innovation & technology ecosystem, and look forward to your collaboration with the local startups, your contributions to the growth of the sector.” - Paula Ingabire, Hon. Minister of ICT & Innovation

About TechAffinity

TechAffinity is a technology-agnostic custom software solutions company, founded in 2000 in Tampa Bay, Florida, USA. TechAffinity has offices/development centers in India and Rwanda and development partners in Vietnam and LATAM. Since its inception, the company has been delivering unrivaled custom software solutions for startups, small businesses, medium enterprises, and large corporations irrespective of their industry. Our clients are a diverse spectrum and their needs range from concept feasibility to full development. We integrate strategy and software engineering skills to achieve Digital Transformation and to #BeFutureReady.

Highlights from the grand opening of TechAffinity' African IT hub in Kigali, Rwanda