AAAED URGES THE SWIFT CONFIRMATION OF JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON FOR THE U.S. SUPREME COURT
Organization of Equal Opportunity and Diversity Professionals Finds Judge Jackson to be Quintessentially Qualified to Serve on the Nation’s Highest Court
She has demonstrated that she is quintessentially qualified to serve on this body”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED), a national not-for-profit association of equal opportunity, diversity and affirmative action professionals, urges the United States Senate to swiftly confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as an Associate Justice for the U.S. Supreme Court. AAAED President Dr. Richard Anthony Baker said, “This is a momentous occasion, not only because Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would be the first woman of African descent to ascend to the nation’s highest court, but also because she has demonstrated that she is quintessentially qualified to serve on this body.”
— Dr. Richard Anthony Baker, President, AAAED
Founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action, AAAED has accumulated 48 years of leadership in providing professional training to members, enabling them to be more successful and productive in their careers as equal opportunity, compliance and diversity practitioners. AAAED also promotes the understanding and advocacy of affirmative action and other equal opportunity laws to enhance the tenets of access, inclusion and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities.
In light of the association’s mission since its founding, the announcement of Judge Jackson’s nomination and her confirmation is particularly significant for AAAED. AAAED members work daily on the front lines to promote equal opportunity in higher education, private industry and government. “We were established at a time when the first modern equal opportunity laws were being implemented. Since then, our members have labored in the vineyards for a day such as this,” said Shirley J. Wilcher, AAAED’s Executive Director.
In AAAED’s statement in support of Judge Jackson, the association noted that her record makes her indisputably qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. Judge Jackson holds a J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School, where she served as a supervising editor of the Harvard Law Review, and an A.B., magna cum laude, in Government from Harvard-Radcliffe College in 1992. Judge Jackson clerked for three federal judges, including Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer in the U.S. Supreme Court. Her employment history also includes working Of Counsel for a prestigious law firm, serving as an assistant Federal Public Defender, and serving as a commissioner on the US Sentencing Commission.
Judge Jackson wrote nearly 600 decisions when she served for eight years on the federal district court in Washington, DC. Reportedly, less than two percent of her decisions were reversed at the appellate level, a noteworthy record. In 2021, she was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit by President Biden. In addition, Judge Jackson is a member of the Judicial Conference Committee on Defender Services, as well as the Board of Overseers of Harvard University.
With her sterling credentials, the selection of Judge Jackson underscores the fundamental purpose of affirmative action: giving everyone who is qualified, an opportunity to serve. “Affirmative Action is not about promoting the unqualified,” said Dr. Baker. “It is about removing the barriers that have been in place since the nation’s founding, and giving everyone, including this extraordinary jurist, an opportunity to participate at every level of government.” Dr. Baker added: “Now that the President has made this nomination, we encourage the Senate to act swiftly to advise and consent to confirm Judge Jackson, so that she may take her seat among the other justices of the High Court.”
To view AAAED’s Statement in support of the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, click here: https://files.constantcontact.com/ebf58109001/dfb478e2-a6bf-4992-8d02-6cf92e4930ff.pdf
