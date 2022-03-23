Avosec Partner with Ukraine security company Zillya
Avosec Distribution
Profit from Sales donated to the British Red Cross Ukraine AppealLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avosec is pleased to announce that we have signed a new partnership agreement with Ukrainian Antivirus vendor Zillya. The partnership is focused on offering consumer licensing in the UK, USA, Italy, Balkans, Greece, Turkey and the Rest of the World.
James Norris CEO of Avosec said, "We have long been looking at the competitive consumer products Zillya has been producing. With the current crisis within Ukraine, it is important now, more than ever, to support our Partners. Profits from Zillya! Software sales will be donated to The British Red Cross Ukraine appeal".
Zillya is the only Antivirus Laboratory in Ukraine.
Zillya has developed Cyber Security and Antivirus software since 2009. The company operates in 15 countries worldwide and offers consumer protection for home users. The products are of the highest quality and provide additional features that more costly premium competitor offerings don't.
The products and technologies of cyber protection are entirely developed and supported by their Ukraine offices in Kyiv. Their employees continue to provide customers with reliable security and support throughout the current crisis.
We are pleased to partner with Avosec and believe that the partnership will evolve.
Founded in 2002 as an IT Security Distributor, Avosec has an excellent reputation for Partnering with award-winning solutions. We offer our solutions to Resellers across Europe and worldwide, providing them with remote technical assistance, project management, deployment services, pre-sales support and an emergency response team. Avosec's Head Office is in South East London, but we also have offices in the cities of Sofia and Lovech in Bulgaria and Pune in India. The company founder and CEO, James Norris, started the company from the ground up and has taken the business from strength to strength, spanning two continents. The company has twenty years of experience in the security market, with its employees coming from various security Vendors recruited into the company for their excellence and industry knowledge. Our technology department is state-of-the-art and we provide 2nd Level support for all the products we Distribute. We pride ourselves on our exemplary service and support and will provide you with a product that suits your infrastructure and budget. AVOSEC is the trading name of Av-Outsource Ltd.
David Lee
AVOSEC
+44 20 7100 4509
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn