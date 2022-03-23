NRIA completes luxury beachside multi-family development, Ocean Delray, in Delray Beach, Florida
17 of the boutique 19-unit condominium project’s units have already sold, reports NRIA
(Delray Beach) has the cultural benefits that larger cities offer like fine restaurants, the arts, shopping…And when you match that with the beauty of seaside living, you have something very special.”SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, is pleased to announce that the firm has completed the construction of a luxury beachside multi-family building in Delray Beach, Florida.
The Secaucus, New Jersey-based NRIA, partnered with the Philadelphia-based U.S. Construction as CM on the project called Ocean Delray. The boutique 19-unit condominium development is located at 1901 South Ocean Boulevard.
Ocean Delray features 200 feet of private beachfront, a pool, fitness center, and lounge, as well as 24-hour concierge service. In addition, each 3,373 to 4,400 square foot condo has an oceanfront terrace and access to a private air-conditioned garage with available electric-car charging.
Glenn La Mattina, COO of NRIA, says that upscale buyers are drawn to the luxury of Ocean Delray and the culture and community of the Delray Beach area. La Mattina reports that 17 of the Ocean Delray’s 19 condos, priced between $5.9 and $8.1 million, have already sold as of March 22.
“People want to move to Delray,” he says. “Aside from the desirable climate, the area has all of the cultural benefits that larger cities offer like fine restaurants, the arts, shopping…And when you match that with the beauty of seaside living, you have something very special.”
La Mattina adds that technology and finance firms like Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, BlockTower Capital, and others are moving to South Florida too, and driving demand for more multi-family residential units.
Adjacent to the multi-family Ocean Delray property, NRIA will again partner with U.S. Construction on an upcoming five-home luxury single-family estates project called the Estates at Ocean Delray.
The Estates at Ocean Delray is expected to be completed in late 2022.
About NRIA
With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NRIA, headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, has earned its reputation as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation.
For more information about NRIA, visit www.nria.net.
