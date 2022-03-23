DetectaChem/MD-Bio Announce National COVID-19 Sniffing K9 Program

MD-Bio COVID K9s are specially trained to sniff for COVID-19 on people and surfaces, enabling the quick screening of large events, schools, businesses and more.

Game-changing MD-Bio COVID dogs are now available for purchase and rentals for rapid screening of COVID-19 at large venues, schools, businesses and more.

The COVID K9s help us bridge that gap between getting back to normal and making sure that we are prioritizing our health and safety when we gather.” — Travis Kisner, COO