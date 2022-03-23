Federer and Dr Scarborough on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Don’t miss Monday’s livecast – double header. A best-selling author and founder of 'Recover America'WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two national influencers will be guests on the March 28, 2022 livecast.
William J. Federer is a nationally known speaker, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, Inc.
Dr. Rick Scarborough is an ordained Southern Baptist Minister and served as the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Pearland, Texas from 1990 to 2002.
Federer’s ‘American Minute’ radio feature is broadcast daily across America and by the internet. His ‘Faith in History’ television airs on the TCT Network on stations across America and via DirectTV.
Dr. Scarborough is the author of four books, including the best-selling ‘Enough is Enough’ and ‘Mighty Men Stay on Track’. He has also written numerous booklets and pamphlets. He has written published articles and appeared on live broadcast media and radio, speaking about the need for pastors to engage the culture.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris.
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. https://truthandliberty.net
