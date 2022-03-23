Submit Release
Samanah Duran, Forbes 30 Under 30 Honouree, Fashion, TV & Media Personality Launches Baby Bloomberg Media Company

Image Taken By Nic Donovan Photographer

Image Taken By Nic Donovan Photo

Samanah Duran, British Entrepreneur, TV & Media Personality is now making a foray into the world of health and wellness for parents and parents to be

I am only doing what I know best, which is to unearth new learning for those that are in search and need of it.”
— Samanah Duran
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, BEYOUROWN announced plans to launch a sister company Baby Bloomberg off the back of it’s own venture within the media industry. Since the launch of BEYOUROWN back in 2016 as a Global media company, BEYOUROWN have since amassed a community of 17,000, worked with experts from 167+ industry sectors, served in 40+ countries to date and partnered with 2300 agencies and companies to bring insightful content.

Having already leveraged partnerships with big brands within many industries including Retail, STEM and Lifestyle through BEYOUROWN such as Pukka, Freshbooks, METTLE, SWOOP Funding and Starling Bank to provide insightful useful content for Entrepreneurs and SMEs, Samanah is promising to do the same with Baby Bloomberg. By securing a great trusted partner network with the likes of ASDA Money, Monese, Childs Farm and Babogue, Samanah is set to launch the Baby Bloomberg App later this this Spring along with a Podcast during the Summer of 2022

Since the launch of babybloomberg.com, Samanah’s weekly newsletter of parenting tips, wellness hacks and heart-felt diaries has seen growth of a community under a subscription based business model, Samanah mentions she has learned a lot about what it it truly takes to growing a company to a scalable size first hand through the experience of BEYOUROWN.

Tackling the thought of sceptics, Samanah addresses head on “I am only doing what I know best, which is to unearth new learning for those that are in search and need of it, I’ve launched Baby Bloomberg with a team of award-winning journalists and credible expert industry leaders, so that our Baby Bloomberg community feel supported, empowered and reassured through out their pregnancy and parenthood journey."

Samanah Duran, Forbes 30 Under 30 Honouree, Fashion, TV & Media Personality Launches Baby Bloomberg Media Company

