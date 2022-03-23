TECH-DRIVEN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, DAISY, INNOVATES "STALE" CATEGORY WITH FRESH, "SMART" SERVICE DELIVERY MODEL
End to End Building Management Company Creates New Level of Transparency, Efficiency - and Delighted Residents - Across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens
Our unique approach to building management is connected, efficient and vibrant. The result is an inclusive community that interacts seamlessly, harmoniously and creates a better quality of life.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daisy, the full-service, tech-driven property management company that elevates quality of life in residential apartment buildings, announced today that it has added additional co-op and condominium buildings to its roster, quickly scaling across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.
— Yotam Cohen, Daisy Co-founder and CEO.
Residential real estate is the largest asset class in the world. Until now, management of these buildings has been stuck in a 30+ year old time-warp with little evolution in the operational infrastructure that runs them, resulting in opaque service and poor coordination between property managers and residents. Daisy replaces this outdated closed “Gatekeeper” model with its proprietary open “Gateway” model - a technology-first, customer-centric, highly customized service delivery solution that enables Board Members to govern buildings more effectively and lifts Residents into a new world of services and satisfaction.
Daisy’s full stack service model features smart, vertical integration into buildings. Its digital interface for Residents and Board Members establishes proactive engagement and unrivaled transparency that significantly enhances how daily operational realities are addressed and managed – in a way that reflects today’s 21st century, information-seeking/sharing, tech-forward lifestyles.
Providing instant connectivity and real-time engagement to Board Members and Residents, this industry-redefining service delivery model creates a new standard of convenience and peace of mind. Daisy’s on-site teams know the building, the people who live in it and their preferences, to significantly enhance quality of life and connectedness for everyone.
Board Members rely on the secure digital Dashboard where documents, financials, voting matters and tasks can be viewed and managed. Residents use the Daisy app to chat with Daisy about any maintenance needs, make payments, and receive notifications such as package arrival, amenities reservations, building communications, on-site vendors, and more.
“The need for Daisy was immediately apparent when we launched last year,” explained Yotam Cohen, Daisy Co-founder and CEO. “The reason that it took off so quickly and why we are adding buildings weekly is that our unique approach to building management is connected, efficient and vibrant. The result is an inclusive community that interacts seamlessly, works together harmoniously, and benefits from a better quality of life.”
Over the past year Daisy has expanded to manage an impressive portfolio of buildings in a variety of New York City neighborhoods, including Tribeca, Soho, the Financial District, Upper West Side, Chelsea, Murray Hill, Hell’s Kitchen, East Village, Midtown, Yorkville, Harlem, Williamsburg, Greenpoint, South Slope and Prospect Heights. New buildings across the city are signing on with Daisy at an average of one per week.
About Daisy
Daisy is a tech-driven, full service building management company that creates exceptional living experiences by bringing co-op and condominium management into the 21st century. Daisy's proprietary technology brings a fresh and innovative service delivery model. Residents get everything they need through a smart, convenient app and Boards get full view of building health through a dedicated dashboard. The result: a new, elevated standard in transparency, engagement, efficiency - and delighted residents. For more information, please visit www.joindaisy.com.
