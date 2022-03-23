Square Triangle Released A New Bowling Title
The developers add strategic and tactical features to a classic PvP bowling game to make it more challenging, engaging, and fun.DIAGOROU, NICOSIA , CYPRUS, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bowling Clash: New Legends is a new bowling game on the market, and it has to compete with such big titles as Bowling Crew, Tennis Clash, and Golf Clash. To do so, the developers found their way to make the game stand out. On top of classic bowling mechanics, they added strategic and tactical features to make the game more challenging, engaging, and fun. Not only should one knock the pins down (something that you would expect from a bowling game), but skill up the character, use balls based on their parameters, sign contracts with sponsors, and gain followers to climb the career ladder. Now, this is the main mission of the game - to become the GOAT of bowling. And a nice agent girl will help all the way to really dig into the game.
Key features:
- Quick (~3 min) 1v1 matches with players from all over the world;
- Intuitive, easy-to-master controls;
- Character stats like Speed, Accuracy, Loft, Concentration, and Luck that boost the ball performance;
- Appealing balls and gear;
- Amazing locations, each with a unique piece of vibey music;
- A likes and followers system that motivates a player to make perfect shots;
- And fame. One should go all the way from being Unfamed to Top prospect, Leading light, Crowdpleaser, Headliner, Celebrity, A-lister, Superstar, Idol - and finally the GOAT of bowling. That is a real challenge!
The game also contains all classic casual mechanics like chests (Boxes in the game), sponsors, season pass, quests. It is still in its early stage of development, and the devs are continuously updating it. The main character has been restyled and redesigned recently, new lanes are being added, the season pass is being reworked, and many other minor things. Those from the USA, Canada, and Australia can already check it out on their Android devices, an iOS version is very soon to follow.
The last thing we want to mention is the game Giphy channel. The devs upload some funny gifs from the released game and the work-in-progress materials regularly. Enjoy it!
About the developer
Square Triangle is a team of 13 passionate gamers/game developers specializing in making free-to-play PvP sports games. The team has been working together since 2018. In 2020 they founded their own game studio. There’re 9 big titles under their belt, and a new one - Bowling Clash: New Legends has just been released. Read more about the team on their website.
If you want to make some contribution to the game, report a bug, or make a suggestion - drop them a line at feedback@squaretriangle.team. They do hear their players.
