Fresh Cut Wax LLC in Oakland Ca Introduces a New, Global Hip Hop Collaboration
A Hip Hop Collaboration with MC's from Switzerland, Nigeria, Atlanta Ga., Trinidad, Spain, Australia, Houston Tx, Canada and the United Kingdom
This whole thing was never planned, it just sort of exploded as an idea and then I could not stop it!”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Cut Wax LLC, very much a “startup” record label out of Oakland Ca., just released their first single introducing the “whole crew” of their worldwide hip hop collaboration; Renegades Worldwide. However, these rappers aren’t from Oakland, and they aren’t even from California. They are from all over the world. In order of appearance on the Theme Song (9 mins of fire), we have Vas Angelov from Switzerland, Fega Michaels from Nigeria, King Marino from Atlanta Ga., Micwise from Trinidad and Tobago, Livia Gonzalez from Spain, Honey B Sweet from Australia, Slim Spitta from Houston Tx., King Osiris Jr from Canada, and Maya Miko from the U.K.
— The Five 1 Hero
“This whole thing was never planned, it just sort of exploded as an idea and then I could not stop it” says executive producer and owner of the label Garrick Werdmuller, aka the Five 1 Hero. “It all started with ‘Theme Song’ and that beat was the ‘Theme Song’ to another business of mine. It was made by MaxBeatbox who is a world-renowned beat boxer and producer. I was looking to do a commercial for TV and wanted it to be pretty big time, so I sought out some local rappers I grew up with from the crews of the 90’s. I never heard back from most and the ones that did quoted me a good $50K and I honestly thought to myself ‘You weren’t worth that in the 90’s bro’. So, I sought out to make a great hip hop album with a great hip hop collaborative of the dopest rappers you may have never heard.”
“I found a rapper out of Texas who did a great job for me online. I then found there are a ton of dope rappers from all over the world and thought…we could do something really cool. I started working on a 9-person collaboration, (perhaps a nod to Wu Tang?) and the idea of a cypher featuring them all (perhaps a nod to Triumph?) and here we are. “
The track Theme Song (9 mins of fire) is technically the third release for Renegades Worldwide, and is the first off their official debut album Global Domination. “A political hip hop album, with get this, NO SWEARING! I would say this is our first official release” says Werdmuller. “Our releases in 2021 were a little more ‘underground’ and amateur, and me learning a lot about production and honestly, how to make this thing sound good and work and make something that is DOPE Worldwide! This track shows the cleanness and quality I was looking for and introduces ‘the band’.”
Be on the look out for more from Fresh Cut Wax LLC and the Renegades Worldwide.
You can check out the track online at most streaming channels. Here are some links for your convenience:
https://open.spotify.com/album/59bLjJv08WaITkKNBQ7qE2
https://music.apple.com/us/album/theme-song-9-mins-of-fire-feat-vas-angelov-fega/1610867493?uo=4
https://music.apple.com/us/album/theme-song-9-mins-of-fire-feat-vas-angelov-fega/1610867493
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HnfWXj5eFA
https://www.amazon.com/music/player/albums/B09W1Q7GN3?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&trackAsin=B09W1QFW9C&ref=sr_1_1&keywords=renegades+worldwide+theme+song&crid=1ENL21S7UFPS5&sprefix=renegades+worldwide+theme+song%2Caps%2C97&qid=1647959588&sr=8-1
