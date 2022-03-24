Defeating Infertility with Dr Shivani Bhutani

Share This Article

Infertility treatments have greatly progressed in recent times” — Dr. Shivani Bhutani

LUDHIANA, PUNJAB, INDIA, March 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Changing lifestyles and stress levels, the problem of infertility or difficulty in conceiving is becoming more common than ever.However, Infertility treatments have greatly progressed in recent times, creating a large hope for couples struggling with fertility issues. Dr Shivani Bhutani at Eva Hospital Ludhiana when explaining about various options available before childless couples these days says that treatments like IVF , ICSI, Assisted Hatching etc have extremely good results and high success rates.When asked about ICSI and the risks involved, she elaborates, "A Highly effective treatment for sperm-related infertility, ICSI may have a few genetic risks, which are more likely due to infertility than the procedure. Couples who fear chromosomal problems can seek genetic counselling before the treatment to be aware of their chance of having a child with birth defects." She lays a great importance on consulting a good doctor and testing the embryo before transferring it to the mother. Dr Shivani believes that with all the discussed risks and success rates, ICSI is proving to be a boon for couples, especially with male factor infertility who wish to have children.When asked about options of giving birth to a baby after 40 years of age, she says it is relatively common these days, especially for those who have postponed having children until this age, due to career or other constraints. However, despite the challenges it may take to conceive, having healthy children in their 40s is nowadays certainly a possibility with a well-formulated IVF plan by a competent doctor.She reiterates the role and importance of consulting a competent doctor about all the risk factors before starting a family at this stage in life.Dr Shivani Bhutani herself has been assisting many couples over the age of 40 to have healthy children.Busting the myths about the risks associated with IVF, she explains, "All pregnancies have some risk involved. This risk becomes slightly higher in percentage after IVF. But all these risks are usually rare and can be managed if the procedure is done by a competent fertility specialist who uses the safest methods and techniques and monitors the pregnancy term carefully."She goes on to say that the joy and happiness of parenthood largely outweigh these risks. There has been a lot of improvement and revolution in the techniques.If the apprehension of possible risks is keeping you from options for IVF, Dr. Shivani Bhutani can be contacted for an appointment to clearly understand all the aspects and side effects of the treatment before making the decision.One must remember that a consultation with the Doctor is the first step towards achieving the dream of having a baby.

