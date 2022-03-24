Chlorophyll Water® Receives “A” Brand Score Rating by NielsenIQ

Follow Chlorophyll Water® on social media at @ChlorophyllWater. For more information on Chlorophyll Water® visit ChlorophyllWater.com. Join the Plant Powered Movement®, follow Chlorophyll Water® on social media at @ChlorophyllWater.

Chlorophyll Water® has received a coveted "A" Rating Brand Score by NielsenIQ, the trusted global leader in analytics & data receiving 509 out of 600 points.

Chlorophyll Water® has garnered an impressive +201.6% increase in store velocity ($/TDP) and +403.8% change in total YoY sales, compared to an overall category change of just +7.6%.” — According to data collected by Nielsen IQ

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet,” and previously selected as the “Official Water of International Yoga Day” by the United Nations, Chlorophyll Water® is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life. [ Watch on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCP5cyfb-uE ]

Although a young beverage start-up, Chlorophyll Water® has already received a coveted 'A Rating Brand Score' by NielsenIQ, receiving a total of 509 out of 600 points. Brand Scores are based on NielsenIQ data - the most accurate data science by the trusted global leader in analytics.

The A Rating Brand Score (509 points) represents to manufacturers, retailers, and analysts dozens of critical retail metrics distilled into an easily digestible number and letter score. NielsenIQ is the most accurate and most widely accepted assessment of CPG brands available anywhere.

Founded in 1923, NielsenIQ is a global leader committed to analytics, data science and analysis measuring retail and consumer data with shopper behaviors.

According to NielsenIQ data, Chlorophyll Water® has garnered an impressive +403.8% increases in total sales, year over year, compared to an overall category change of just +7.6%.

Also, according to retail data points collected by NielsenIQ, Chlorophyll Water® has achieved a +201.6% increase in sales velocity per store ($/TDP) compared to category average velocity of just +6.1%.

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased data driven view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a consumer data platform and fueled by artificial intelligence and analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ uses comprehensive data sets measuring all transactions with data integration that enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet.

This past year, Chlorophyll Water® has gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #Chlorophyll and #ChlorophyllWater amassing over 580 million mentions on TikTok. Many social media users are raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal experiences of drinking liquid chlorophyll - everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune-boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy. [Watch on Instagram Reels: https://www.instagram.com/chlorophyllwater/reels/ ]

With the surge in demand, “…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand [Chlorophyll Water®] quickly sold out…the small company's product has been flying off of shelves," according to MSN Money in an article entitled "Can't Find the Chlorophyll Water." [ Chlorophyll Water® at Erewhon in Los Angeles https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWyqXMZ-AOM ]

This popularity led to Better Homes & Gardens declaring Chlorophyll Water “The Latest Green Nutritional Trend Taking Over Grocery Stores,” calling it “one of the latest trends for improving health…the research that’s available does suggest the health benefits of chlorophyll include antioxidant activity, gut-health promotion, and anti-inflammation effects.” [ Watch on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cBFDM9Pl24 ]

Yogi Approved, an online yoga and healthy lifestyle publication, stated, “Due to chlorophyll’s incredible nutritional value, sipping on liquid chlorophyll daily will [have] an advantageous effect in your overall skin health as this ‘super food’ is packed with a range of mighty nutrients.” [Chlorophyll Water® available at Alo Yoga nationwide https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eVWZJHiGb0&t=2s ]

The proposed nutrients in chlorophyll led Glamour magazine to publish an article called “Drinking Liquid Chlorophyll Gave Me the Best Skin of My Life” – with “potent anti-aging benefits,” the journalist stated that within a week of drinking liquid chlorophyll her energy increased and she experienced “an almost instantaneous change” to her face’s skin tone.

Noted by Goop for its detox properties, by Pop Sugar as a “potent antioxidant,” and by women’s wellness website She Finds as an “anti-aging drink recommended by dermatologists”, Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water®, has been reported to be the #1 ranked beauty ingredient for 2022 by WWD, while the Zoe Report, a website dedicated to beauty and wellness, declared “green is the new black,” Chlorophyll Water, the #1 nutrition trend to follow in 2022 to “boost immunity and energy.”

Registered Dietician Allie Gregg explains, “There are so many amazing benefits to drinking Chlorophyll Water®! It helps your liver function which improves detoxification, fights carcinogens, increases energy, helps to balance hormones, aids in weight loss and also fights cravings, reduces inflammation, increases and refreshes your body’s red blood cells, [works as a] natural internal deodorizer, and promotes anti-aging and glowing skin.”

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner, explains that she's a "big fan of Chlorophyll Water®," stressing, "Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I've always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water®, especially if you don't consume as many leafy greens as you should."

Lisa Richards, nutritionist and author of “The Candida Diet,” explains that, “Chlorophyll Water® is an impressive new way to take chlorophyll, and it is effective in protecting against free radicals and simultaneously helping to reduce body weight…and improve our red blood cells. All of this, and more, is a by-product of chlorophyll’s antioxidant activity.”

