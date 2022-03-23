MEP BIM Services Accelerating Building Designs for Construction Coordination
Mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems act as a backbone of the building projects. The mechanical section focuses on HVAC (Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning), the Electrical section emphasizes power supply and the Plumbing part deals with a water supply and wastewater outflow.
— Sukh Singh
MEP BIM engineers constantly collaborate with construction companies, engineering consultants and contracting firms for residential, commercial, industrial, healthcare, infrastructural and educational facilities. Building Information Modeling technology is a great recourse to the engineering team as, through MEP BIM Services, BIM modelers accelerate building design for construction coordination.
Tejjy Inc. – a BIM service provider in USA manages different aspects of MEP BIM modeling services, including mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades for effective design validation at pre-construction, coordinating all clashes for smooth construction collaboration.
MEP BIM Benefits from the Standpoint of Construction:
• Proper planning of project workflow
• Better Building Design
• Clash Detection at Pre-construction
• Streamlined Flow of Information
• Project Lifecycle Management
• Enhanced Building Schedule
• Greater Flexibility of Work
• Improved Productivity with Prefabrication
• Reduced field installation time
• Minimized material wastage
• Risk Mitigation
• Saving construction cost and time
Sukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. affirmed: "Our MEP BIM Coordination Services address several challenges of the construction project, like budget exaggeration, outmoded construction and design discrepancy. Through MEP BIM Services, we bring about changes in the construction workflow. BIM Clash Detection helps us to successfully resolve coordination issues amongst HVAC, electrical, plumbing and fire protection disciplines. We re-route ducts, change elevations, and resize ducts for coordinating inter-disciplinary conflicts, arising amongst various trades.”
A Senior BIM Modeler of Tejjy Inc. stated – “BIM Coordination Drawings help us execute MEP installation of components with accuracy. MEP drawings generated from the BIM model determine the quality of the overall construction process, without wasting time and money."
Top MEP BIM Modeling Services provided by Tejjy Inc.:
• Constructability Review
• MEP Design Validation for calculating heat load, selecting equipment, pipe sizing, water routing, etc.
• 3D BIM Modeling of HVAC Sheet Metal with trapeze, hangers, seismic restrainers, etc.
• Clash Detection & Coordination with architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing & other utility sources
• MEP Shop Drawings
• Bill of Quantity (BOQ)/ Quantity Takeoff
• Prefabrication & Modularization in a quality-controlled set-up
Key BIM MEP Drawings for Construction include:
• Installation/Shop Drawings
• Block-Out Drawings
• Sleeve, Insert & Hanger Drawings
• Spool Drawings
• Equipment Detailing & Pad Layout
MEP BIM Modeling Work Process Adopted by Tejjy Inc.:
• MEP engineers work on different building codes based on building locations, match the construction standards & codes of various locations and create virtual MEP models for effective construction visualization as per on-site requirements.
• They detect design checks through BIM modeling & coordination, working with various MEP components like ductwork, fixtures, plumbing and piping.
• BIM modelers produce comprehensive MEP drawings from 3D BIM Model for fast & accurate layout creation including sections, elevations and other details essential for on-site installation.
• Engineers coordinate MEP services to execute successful project management through a seamless collaboration of MEP components. They extract quantity takeoff/bill of materials from BIM Model for scheduling budget, cost, and ordering materials for construction with 5D BIM.
• Engineers & modelers implement the latest BIM software applications like Revit, Point Cloud, Navisworks, BIM 360, Autodesk Fabrication, etc.
To know more about mechanical detailing, drawing & MEP Drafting through Building Information Modeling, discuss your construction projects with experienced BIM consultants of Tejjy Inc. at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com. Check out more details about the case study on BIM integrated MEP coordination services for North East Water Purification Plant in Houston, USA.
