Three Generations of LCFC Fans Get the King Power Stadium Tour From FBS
Bob Fearn, 88, and his nine family members visit King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, with a tour they won in a contest from FBS, an international broker.WORLDWIDE, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In December 2021, FBS, an award-winning international broker, collaborated with Leicester City to run a special contest for those in love with the world’s most popular game - football.
New Year Football Rush ran between December 15 and December 22. The prizes offered to participants included pairs of tickets for a series of January LCFC football games and a tour of King Power Stadium for up to 10 people as the main reward.
To participate in the contest, one needed to congratulate their friends on New Year and invite them to the football game by tagging them in the comment section. The top prize would go to the author of the most touching congratulation.
Winners were announced on December 23. The winning comment belonged to Mary Malins, who, by the conditions of the contest, was able to invite nine more persons to join her for the King Power Stadium tour. Mary chose her family members and dedicated her win to her father, Bob Fearn.
“The prize came at a great moment for us to tell dad - our first Christmas without our beloved mum”, says Mary. She adds that her father is a lifelong Leicester City fan and has been a local referee until he turned 79. Bob Fearn has introduced the three generations of his family to football, so winning a tour of their favorite FC stadium was a fantastic experience for all of them.
Mary goes on, saying, “We have had a wonderful time at Leicester City Football club. The tour was conducted by John, and he gave us a fantastic time. Thank you so much for your kindness in choosing my dad. He enjoyed his time as we all did.”
PR
FBS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other