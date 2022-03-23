Brain Injury Awareness Month: Video Highlights Impact Of Brain Injury On Individuals And Families
We believe watching our three videos together, each narrated from a different perspective, will help viewers understand the devastating impact brain injury has on American families.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York brain injury lawyers, De Caro & Kaplen, LLP have released a new compilation video, which features three short, animated stories detailing how traumatic brain injury (TBI) impacts individuals and their families.
— Shana De Caro
Each story has a running time of around five minutes; the first explains the experiences of an individual living with a brain injury, the second tells the story of a spouse whose husband has sustained a TBI, and the third looks at how an infant’s brain injury affects the child and their family.
While the individual videos are not new — De Caro & Kaplen originally released them between 2020 and 2021 — the firm believes that watching the three stories together gives a more complete perspective on the “devastating” impact of traumatic brain injury on American families.
Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm and the Chairwoman of the Brain Injury Association of America says, “TBI is a sudden, and life changing injury. But it is not just the individual who sustains the injury who has their life turned upside down. Family members and loved ones often have to adapt to new roles as caregivers, while also going through the emotional turmoil of seeing someone close to them sustain such a serious injury. We believe watching our three videos together, each narrated from a different perspective, will help viewers understand the devastating impact brain injury has on American families.”
CDC figures reveal that 5.2 million Americans currently live with a long term disability caused by traumatic brain injury.
But according to Michael V. Kaplen, a partner in the firm, and three-term president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State, this figure is outdated and likely to be much higher, “A regularly quoted statistic is that 5.2 million Americans live with long term disability caused by traumatic brain injury. But this statistic comes from a report released in 1999. 23 years later, this figure is likely to be much higher, which is why we insist that brain injury is a public health emergency. We hope our new compilation video will help to spread awareness of this silent epidemic.”
The video, titled “How Brain Injury Impacts Individuals And Families: 3 Short Stories” can be viewed on the firm’s YouTube channel, while the individual videos are available on De Caro & Kaplen’s TBI Facts hub at https://brainlaw.com/tbi-facts/.
The release of the firm’s new compilation video takes place during March’s Brain Injury Awareness Month, an annual public awareness campaign led by the Brain Injury Association of America. This year’s survivor-focused campaign “More Than My Brain Injury, aims to destigmatize the injury, highlighting the diversity of the population, and empowering survivors.
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP recently opened applications for their annual Traumatic Brain Injury Scholarship fund, with applications now being accepted at https://brainlaw.com/traumatic-brain-injury-scholarship-fund/. The scholarship, which is open to students who have survived traumatic brain injury and are pursuing a higher education, has an entry deadline of August 1st, with the winner of the $1,000 award announced in September 2022.
Michael V. Kaplen
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP
(914) 747 4410
email us here
How Brain Injury Impacts Individuals And Families: 3 Short Stories