Kurtis Kitchen and Bath Provides Customized Kitchen Solutions in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurtis Kitchen & Bath is a long-established and highly-regarded company providing customized kitchen solutions to Ann Arbor and surrounding communities for more than 50 years. Adding elegance and aesthetic appeal during every renovation and remodel, the Kurtis Kitchen & Bath team emphasizes modernization with every project, helping homeowners see kitchens and bathrooms in a completely different (and better) light through improving the functionality, layout, and style.
With the company motto of ‘options to fit every need and budget,’ Kurtis Kitchen & Bath provides appealing and convenient kitchen solutions in Ann Arbor, and cost-effective solutions that offer more value to the customer. Client satisfaction is always the top priority, evident in every aspect, from the contractors who work on kitchen remodeling to the customer service team.
Providing Modern Kitchen Remodel Solutions That Transform How a Home Looks, Feels
Kurtis Kitchen & Bath stands out across Michigan by offering quality remodeling designs that fit client budgets and exceed client expectations, consistently providing unique solutions that every homeowner can appreciate. Using American-made products and armed with the finest craftsmanship, the company has a well-trained and certified installation team that does the cleanest, most-efficient kitchen remodeling job possible, handling countertops, backsplashes, tiles, cabinet refacing, cabinet refinishing and other essential kitchen elements needing improvement.
“Kurtis Kitchen & Bath provides the kind of kitchen remodeling service that modernizes kitchens, helping them look and feel brand new while also meeting the evolving needs of the modern family. The aim is not only to install attractive designs that bring the dreams and visions of homeowners to life but to add value, whether financial or emotional value.” - Kurtis Kitchen & Bath Representative.
The reviews also reflect the quality and commitment to top-tier service that Kurtis Kitchen & Bath provides customers across Ann Arbor, Clarkston, and surrounding areas.
“Melissa Rowland and Scott Curd helped me realize my kitchen remodel vision. They were attentive, responsive, professional, and solutions-oriented. I'm so pleased with the end result and would definitely recommend Kurtis Kitchen & Bath to anyone looking to do a similar project.” - Bridgett L.
Contact Kurtis Kitchen & Bath today and get the kitchen upgrade you deserve, offering top-quality products at competitive prices to improve its overall functionality and design. You can visit the official website for more details and ask for a free quote ahead of this transformational project.
About Kurtis Kitchen & Bath
Kurtis Kitchen & Bath is a reputable renovation company operating in Michigan for over five decades. Throughout its existence, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath has successfully remodeled over 400,000 bathrooms and kitchens throughout its existence. The family-owned business constantly strives to provide only the best for its clients while consistently offering the most robust solutions fit for any model and size of the kitchen, making one of the most important rooms of the home the most eye-catching.
