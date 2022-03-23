Hackney Publications Recognizes Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey as a Leader in the Sports Law Field in ‘100 Law Firms’ List
The firm specializes in risk management of large spectator events, including training of event personnel and drafting/prosecution of risk transfer agreements.
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that its readers have identified Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey as one of a handful of law firms that are leaders in the sports law field in its annual Roster of "100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About."
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
Besides recognizing law firms for their achievements, the portal serves as a resource for those in need of experienced and capable legal counsel in the sports law arena.
The sports group is led Ricci Tyrrell Members John E. Tyrrell and Patrick McStravick.
“Firms like Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey stand out in the field, and are responsible for creating and maintaining an efficient sports industry that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans around the world in a cost-efficient manner,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.
The firm is especially adept in the following sports law niches: Risk management of large spectator events, including training of event personnel; drafting and prosecution of risk transfer agreements.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.
