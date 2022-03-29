Looking for an Art Auction to Attend: This Art Auction House Has Numerous Upcoming Art Events
Looking for an Art Auction to Attend: This Art Auction House Has Numerous Upcoming Art EventsALAMEDA, CA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michaan’s Auction is a popular auction house operating for the past two decades. It is well-reputed for organizing multiple successful action events and has planned many upcoming events for arts and aesthetics.
Michaan's Auctions has been featured throughout the years in various publications, such as in Art & Antiques, Antiques Trade Gazette, The Magazine Antiques, and Antiques & The Arts Weekly. Yet the auction house remains humble about its reputation, ensuring that the satisfaction of its clients is held in high esteem. They continuously work to establish more art auction events, providing the best antique and unique artifacts to their clients at the best prices.
What Are The Upcoming Events That They Have Planned?
The art auction house has planned numerous events in March all the way up till May so that their clients can visit whenever they like. Some of these events include:
● March Annex Auction l Monday, March 14; Tuesday, March 15; & Wednesday, March 16
● March Gallery Auction l Saturday, March 19
● The Classic Sale: Furniture and Decorative Arts from Europe and America l Friday, March 18
● April Annex Auction l Monday, April 11; Tuesday, April 12; & Wednesday, April 13
● Asian Fine Sale l April 15; 10 a.m.
● April Gallery Auction l Saturday, April 16
● May Gallery l Saturday, May 14
● June Annex Auction l Monday, June 13; Tuesday, June 14; & Wednesday, June 15
● Summer Fine Sale l Friday, June 17
● June Gallery Auction l Saturday, June 18
So, mark those calendars. Don’t want to miss out on any of the opportunities.
The company has established its fame by organizing events and gathering numerous loyal clients that provide a testimonial to their authenticity.
“A five-star auction house. It has THE best things, and even though it’s an auction, and you can win or lose, the prices are great. The premium is hefty but still worth it. Customer service is great, and if you buy something big, they will help you move it. I’ve bought countless things from this auction, and I plan on still doing so.” -Georges L.
“Michaans is the place to go. Their annex and gallery have very high-end things, beautiful antiques, and sometimes great prices. I have bought many items from here, all very high-end pieces, and I’ve never been disappointed with the price or the item! Customer service is mediocre, but making an appointment is easy, and the caller is very kind. Most of the bad reviews are little things that can go wrong anywhere. It’s always worth a try” -San F.
Contact Michaan’s Auctions
Allyson Bradley
allyson@michaans.com
About Michaan’s Auctions
Michaan’s Auctions was established back in 2002. Today, it is a leading auction house specializing in selling and appraising fine art and antiques. The auction house has a talented team with experience in furniture and Decorative Arts, American Paintings and Prints, Jewelry, Modern and Contemporary European, and Coins.
