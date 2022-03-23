How Is The Superfoods Market Prioritizing Customer Preferences?

Superfoods Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Superfoods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personalization in superfoods is a key trend gaining popularity in the superfoods market. Companies are focusing on offering personalized and tailored nutritional superfoods to consumers. For instance, in April 2020, Swiss food company, Nestlé launched a healthy, customizable superfood drink that enables people to personalize healthy superfood drinks, consisting of a digitally connected Q-cup machine and superfood sachets at home or in the office. The superfood sachets are made from ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, roots, and microalgae. Consumers can use a smartphone-based application to personalize drink temperature, explore recipe combinations, access nutritional information, interact and share recipes with friends.

The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is significantly driving the superfoods market growth. Superfoods have high vitamin and mineral content which boosts the immune system and keeps the body healthy. According to the International Food Information Council's (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019. Also, 54% of all consumers cared more about the healthfulness of their food and beverage choices in 2020 than did in 2010. Hence, the increasing number of health-conscious people is expected to propel the growth of the global superfoods market in the forecast period.

The global superfoods market size is expected to grow from $164.38 billion in 2021 to $175.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.76%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global superfood market size is expected to reach $228.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.77%.

North America was the largest region in the superfoods market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global superfoods market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global superfood market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global superfoods industry are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc, Healthy Truth, Nature Superfoods, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., OMG! Organic Meets Good, Del Monte Foods, Inc, ADUNA Ltd., Essential Living Foods, Inc., Food Matters International Pty Ltd, Imlak'esh Organics and Impact Foods International Ltd.

TBRC’s global superfoods market report is segmented by product type into fruits, vegetables, grains and seeds, herbs and roots, meat, others, by application into bakery and confectionery, beverages, supplements, convenience/ready-to-eat foods, others, by distribution channel into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, online channels, traditional grocery stores, convenience stores, others.

Superfoods Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Grains And Seeds, Herbs And Roots, Meat), By Application (Bakery And Confectionery, Beverages, Supplements, Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Traditional Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a superfoods market overview, forecast superfoods market size and growth for the whole market, superfoods market segments, geographies, superfoods market trends, superfoods market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

