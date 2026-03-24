boat rental market share boat rental market insights Boat Rental Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Boat Rental Market 2026 driven by experiential travel, reaching $27.12 billion at a 6.5% CAGR

Expected to grow to $27.07 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Boat Rental market to surpass $27 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Water Transport market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $755 billion by 2030, with Boat Rental to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport Services industry, which is expected to be $12,774 billion by 2030, the Boat Rental market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Boat Rental Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the boat rental market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to a strong recreational boating culture, high disposable income levels, expanding coastal and inland waterway tourism, increasing preference for experiential leisure activities, rising adoption of membership-based and peer-to-peer boat rental platforms, growing marina infrastructure development, integration of digital booking and fleet management systems, and the gradual transition toward electric and hybrid rental fleets to meet sustainability goals and regulatory compliance standards.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Boat Rental Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the boat rental market in 2030, valued at $7 billion, The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to widespread participation in recreational boating, a well-established marina and waterfront infrastructure network, strong presence of digital rental platforms and boat clubs, increasing demand for short-term leisure experiences and water-based tourism, rising popularity of premium yacht and sport boat charters, and continuous investment in fleet modernization and technology-enabled booking systems across major coastal and lakefront states.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Boat Rental Market In 2030?

The boat rental market is segmented by boat type into inboard boats, outboard boats, sail boats and other boats. The outboard boats market will be the largest segment of the boat rental market segmented by boat type, accounting for 46% or $12 billion of the total in 2030. The outboard segment will be supported by strong demand for versatile and cost-efficient recreational boats, ease of maintenance and engine replacement, widespread use in fishing, leisure cruising, and short-duration rentals, high fuel efficiency and manoeuvrability advantages, increasing adoption across coastal and inland waterways, and growing fleet procurement by rental operators seeking flexible, high-utilization vessels suited for both entry-level and premium boating experiences.

The boat rental market is segmented by boat size into less than 30 feet, between 30 and 79 feet, and greater than 79 feet.

The boat rental market is segmented by power engine powered, man powered, and sail propelled.

The boat rental market is segmented by activity sailing and leisure, fishing, and other activities.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Boat Rental Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the boat rental market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Boat Rental Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global boat rental market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape marine leisure consumption patterns, access-over-ownership business models, digital booking ecosystems, and fleet utilization strategies across the global recreational boating and coastal tourism industry.

Rising Demand for Experiential Leisure And Water-Based Tourism – The rising preference for experiential leisure and water-based tourism is expected to become a primary growth driver for the boat rental market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing short-duration, experience-oriented activities such as yacht charters, fishing trips, sailing excursions, and luxury cruising over long-term asset ownership. Growth in coastal tourism, island travel, and waterfront recreational infrastructure is accelerating rental demand across both developed and emerging markets. Higher disposable income levels and lifestyle-driven spending patterns are further supporting marine leisure participation. Additionally, social media influence and curated travel experiences are amplifying demand for premium boating activities. As a result, rising demand for experiential leisure and water-based tourism is anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Digital Marketplaces And Direct-Booking Platforms – The expansion of digital marketplaces and direct-booking platforms is expected to become a significant growth driver for the boat rental market by 2030. Technology-enabled platforms are simplifying vessel discovery, enabling real-time availability tracking, and integrating secure payment systems that streamline end-to-end booking processes. AI-driven recommendations, dynamic pricing models, and mobile-first interfaces are improving customer engagement and repeat usage rates. Peer-to-peer rental models are unlocking underutilized private boats, expanding supply without substantial capital expenditure. Furthermore, digital fleet management systems enhance operational efficiency and utilization rates for operators. Consequently, the expansion of digital marketplaces and direct-booking platforms is anticipated to contribute to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Membership-Based And Subscription Boating Models – The growth of membership-based and subscription boating models is expected to emerge as an important growth driver for the boat rental market by 2030. Boat clubs and shared-access programs reduce the financial and maintenance burden associated with ownership while offering flexible usage options to consumers. These models provide predictable recurring revenue streams for operators and improve fleet utilization efficiency. Younger demographics and urban consumers increasingly prefer access-based leisure solutions over capital-intensive purchases. Additionally, expansion of branded boat club networks across key coastal and inland markets is accelerating adoption. Integration of digital reservation systems further enhances operational coordination and customer satisfaction. Consequently, growth of membership-based and subscription boating models is anticipated to contribute to 1.9% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Boat Rental Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the inboard boats, outboard boats, sail boats and other boats. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $8 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising participation in recreational boating activities, expanding coastal and inland waterway tourism, increasing preference for short-term experiential leisure over boat ownership, and growing adoption of digitally enabled booking platforms. The shift toward flexible access-based boating models and membership programs is accelerating fleet expansion and improving vessel utilization rates across key markets. Additionally, advancements in fuel-efficient engines, electric propulsion systems, and premium onboard amenities are enhancing performance, sustainability, and customer experience standards. This growth reflects the strengthening emphasis on accessible marine recreation, operational efficiency, and technology-enabled service delivery, fuelling sustained expansion within the broader global boat rental industry.

The inboard boats market is projected to grow by $2 billion, outboard boats market by $4 billion, sail boats by $1 billion, and the other boats market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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