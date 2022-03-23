MediaAgility Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™
This recognition is a validation of our belief that a great place to work is one where people are encouraged to achieve mastery in their skills in a collaborative environment.”GURUGRAM, INDIA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaAgility has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India (from March 2022 to March 2023). The company has been recognized for its efforts in building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™.
— Rajesh Abhyankar, CEO and Co-Founder, MediaAgility Inc.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.
The coveted Great Place to Work® Certification is awarded to the organizations that have the best-in-class people practices and provide outstanding employee experiences. The assessment is based on the Great Place to Work® Model© devised by the Great Place to Work® Institute, which includes the Trust Index© Survey and the Cultural Audit©, with the survey requiring a minimum of 70% positive responses along with clearing a rigorous audit to ensure authenticity.
The Great Place to Work® survey showed that 88% of MediaAgility employees think it is a great place to work. Additionally, 88% of employees see management as credible and trustworthy and 88% feel respected by the management. 89% of employees sense pride in their work and another 89% enjoy the sense of camaraderie in the workplace.
“We are glad to be Great Place to Work-Certified™,” said Rajesh Abhyankar, CEO and Co-Founder, MediaAgility Inc. “At MediaAgility, our priority is to follow a people-first approach in building a work culture. We have an unshakeable vision of lifting the human spirit through meaningful work. This recognition is a validation of our belief that a great place to work is one where people are encouraged to achieve mastery in their skills in a collaborative environment where they can perform some of their life’s best work. We are grateful to our colleagues for their trust in MediaAgility,” he added.
MediaAgility is committed to continuous improvement to envision a better future for all and leap forward on the journey of inclusivity by providing an inclusive and diverse workplace to our talent irrespective of their race, color, religion, sex, nationality, gender identity, or marital status.
"Great Place to Work – Certified™ is an outstanding achievement that amplifies our vision of being a people-first organization. Human capital is paramount since it is the main asset of our business. We have run multiple programs like #IamRemarkable, WowWomen Mentorship, Learnathon, various diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and many more company wide events. We have always offered our employees a strong sense of belonging at MediaAgility where we provide learning opportunities for them to enhance their skills," said Swaroop Gokhale, Head of People Operations, MediaAgility Inc.
The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.
About MediaAgility
MediaAgility is a global cloud transformation services provider with deep expertise in building scalable, cloud-based solutions as a Google Cloud Premier Partner, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, with offices in the US, UK, India, Singapore, and Mexico. The company provides cloud-native application development and modernization, analytics and AI, cloud engineering, migrations, and managed services to its’ 35+ enterprise service clients across the globe.
MediaAgility has been positioned by Gartner® as a Niche Player in the 2021 Magic QuadrantTM for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services and was recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute. With 500+ employees in the US, Mexico, the UK, and India, it has 7 Google Cloud partner specializations, 31 Google Cloud Partner Expertise designations, and 330+ Google Cloud certifications.
A people-first company, MediaAgility has successfully ingrained diversity, equity, and inclusivity in its work culture and was recognized amongst the fastest growing Inc 5000 companies in the US by Inc. magazine and prides itself on taking a client-centric view to transformation while delivering to their requirements.
