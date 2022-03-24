Dr. Tore Godal, Profs. Drew Weissman & Katalin Karikó honored with first IVI – SK bioscience Park MahnHoon Award

Dr. Tore Godol, special advisor of global health to the Norwegian Ministry of Health and Care Services and advisor to the Coalition for Pandemic Preparedness Innovation, is the recipient of the inaugural IVI-SK bioscience Park MahnHoon Award

Dr. Drew Weissman, Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, is a recipient of the IVI-SK bioscience Park MahnHoon Award along with Prof. Katalin Karikó.