Vu-Flow expands product line with three new filter cartridges
Improve water quality for irrigation, agriculture and livestock industries
With our new cartridges, customers can now count on us to extend the life of the equipment they use for irrigation, livestock watering and agriculture.”BROOKSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to improving water quality through innovation, Vu-Flow announces expansion to its product portfolio with three new filter cartridges, including a melt blown (spun), pleated and carbon block media. The new cartridges will enhance sediment removal capabilities and widen applications to address chemical contamination concerns in industries like agriculture, livestock and irrigation.
— Michael Klump
“Our primary goal is to provide effective solutions that meet the full spectrum of water treatment needs,” said Michael Klump, president of Vu-Flow. “With our new cartridges, customers can now count on us to extend the life of the equipment they use for irrigation, livestock watering and agriculture by removing everything from damaging particles to invisible chemicals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).”
Previously offering mesh filters limited to a 15-micron (μm) capacity, the latest installment of spun and pleated filter cartridges improves sediment removal efficiency to as low as one micron through advancements in composition, surface area and pore size. The activated carbon units, which operate at a rate of 10 microns, address areas not covered by existing products, including taste and odor, lead and chlorine, and VOCs and chemicals.
A comprehensive lineup of six different types of high-quality filter cartridges will now be offered by the company. Each is compatible with our existing filters including the Vu-Flow screen and sand separator filter units, well-known for their clear housing that makes it easy to identify when it’s time to clean or replace. All cartridges and accessories are made available through a nationwide network of distributors.
Klump adds, “These filters address some of the most critical challenges our customers have in maintaining and controlling the quality of the water they use and our team is honored to provide some of the world’s most trusted filtration products, year after year.”
About Vu-Flow, Inc.
A third-generation company, Vu-Flow Inc. has been a leading manufacturer of efficient water sediment filters and irrigation accessories since 1983. Vu-Flow is built on pillars of quality and innovation, with its products widely distributed around the globe. The company proudly manufactures in the USA, chemical resistant materials. All are tested for durability to withstand heavy sediment conditions without leaks, making it one of the toughest lines in the filtration market.
Isaac J Pellerin
Second Mile Studio
isaac@secondmilestudio.com
Vu-Flow - New Line of Filter Media