KCS Joins Forces with Biarca on Cloud Security, Announces Completion of Strategic Acquisition

KCS enriches their security coverage in cloud services with acquisition of Biarca, bringing continuous compliance and secure-by-design into all offerings.MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krish Compusoft Services, Inc. (KCS), specializing in advanced Digital Transformation, Data Science and Cloud-Native product engineering services, and Biarca, Inc. (Biarca), a leading cloud security and compliance specialist based in San Jose, California, today announced that KCS has completed the acquisition of Biarca. This acquisition significantly strengthens KCS’s digital transformation portfolio with Security Operations as a Service, DevSecOps and Continuous Compliance.
“KCS has always been at the forefront of technology, accelerating innovation in the cloud for our customers. We recognize the expanding attack surface and ever-evolving threat vectors in the cloud-first world. This integration with Biarca empowers us to secure all combinations of hybrid, multi-cloud environments of our customers,” said Vishal Shukla, CEO, KCS. He added, “I extend a warm welcome to the Biarca team. The globally distributed team and delivery centers are valuable assets for KCS. We can now meet our customers where they are. Especially, the presence of security specialists and industry thought leaders in North America allows us to work closely with our customers here to assess their current state of security, design and implement a robust security and compliance strategy, so they can shift focus back to what really matters – their business goals.”
KCS has grown rapidly over the last 20 years, steadily expanding operations in multiple countries, adding new customer and partner logos, onboarding business leaders and tech experts, building competencies and expanding the services portfolio. It is now ready to move into the next orbit and give an exponential boost to its business with an inorganic growth strategy. With this strategic acquisition, the company is upbeat about opening doors to new markets, adding cloud security and compliance solutions to their portfolio, extending their delivery team and locations. With Biarca’s rich experience in security operations, posture management and threat analytics, KCS will be rolling out a set of specialized cloud security services.
“We are excited to join KCS, a born-digital global company. We are glad that our new team is very similar to us in their commitment to service excellence and a growth mindset,” said Subha Rajana, CEO, Biarca. She also noted, “We plan to build on the success Biarca has had in making the cloud secure for some of the most prestigious institutions and enterprises in North America. We look forward to continue to transform security for our joint customers in the future.”
Krish Compusoft Services (KCS) is a business consulting and technology services provider, guiding and accelerating the digital strategy and transformation programs at Fortune 1000 customers. KCS specializes in delivering outcome-oriented, robust solutions for App Modernization, Cloud Security, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation and the Modern Workplace. We partner with global technology heavyweights like AWS, Google, Microsoft and SAP to bring the best tech stack to our customers. KCS has been delighting customers in USA, Canada, South Africa, UK, and India for more than 20 years. To learn more about KCS, visit www.kcsitglobal.com
Biarca is an ITaaS cloud solutions consulting company, serving their enterprise clients. The firm works directly with their end customers, technology partners and channel partners such as value-added resellers and managed service providers.
