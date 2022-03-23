108Labs announces the M2™ Magic of Milk Platform and corporate incubations across health & food product fields

Pure Human Milk is any cell-cultured milk made with Pure Mammary Factors Shayne Giuliano, inventor of cell-cultured human milks, in front of M2 Magic of Milk platform diagram on whiteboard [redacted]. The Kelly Ann Machovec Human Milk Institute dedication sign.

HILLSBOROUGH, NC, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 108Labs announces the M2 Magic of Milk Platform and reorganization across health & food product fields

Building the future of food in the birthplace of cell-cultured milk

Conjuring the Magic of Milk, 108Labs announces the M2™ smart bioreactor milk production platform. M2 is a milk-making, turnkey wetware, software, and hardware stack driven by artificial intelligence to reduce the cost and accelerate the scaling of cell-cultured milk production worldwide.

Human milk is the most important and least accessible food on earth. Cell-cultured bovine milk may retire cows and slow global warming some day. The mission of 108Labs’ newly organized entities is to accelerate the future of human milk and replacement dairy across many health and food product fields by leveraging the M2 platform.

108Labs entities:

Pure Mammary Factors, Inc. was founded in December 2021 and is democratizing cell-cultured milks by making product research and commercialization more affordable and accessible. A Pure™ dairy product is any cell-cultured milk product created with Pure Mammary Factors. Unlike raw milk, Pure mammary cell medium and growth factors produce Pure milks that are safe for human consumption right out of the cell without need for pasteurization.

M2Health, Inc. was founded in May 2020 and is developing Pure therapeutic human milk for prescription drugs and humanized infant formula products.

M2Foods, Inc. was founded in September 2021 and is developing Pure foods including bovine artisanal cheeses and other replacement dairy food products.

108Labs and 108Labs entities are licensing M2 and collaborating with dairy, food and pharmaceutical partners to accelerate Pure food and health products to market worldwide.

“What 108Labs has accomplished as a self-funded, family-run incubator over the last decade is astonishing, but the future is even more amazing and I couldn’t be more excited to work with Shayne and 108Labs on the future of food.” – Scott Matthews, COO, M2Foods

About M2Health, Inc

M2Health operates at the 108Labs’ Kelly Ann Machovec Human Milk Institute in Hillsborough, NC, where 108Labs and M2Health are developing multiple Pure human milk derived health products like humanized infant formula and prescription drugs through collaborations with dairy and pharmaceutical companies around the world.

About M2Foods, Inc

M2Foods operates out of the Piedmont Food Facility under FDA inspection in Hillsborough, NC, and leverages M2 and Pure Mammary Factors to develop the world’s first dairy replacement food products both internally and in collaboration with food and dairy companies around the world, beginning with small batch Pure Piedmont Artisanal Cheese – hopefully coming soon to restaurants near Hillsborough, North Carolina, the birthplace of cell-cultured milks.

About Pure Mammary Factors, Inc

Pure Mammary Factors is operating adjacent to the 108Labs’ Kelly Ann Machovec Human Milk Institute and was born from a vision to crash the cost of cell-cultured milks with precision fermented growth factors and optimized mammary medium formulations. Pure Mammary Factors’ mission is to reduce the barrier of entry for Pure™ dairy product research and product commercialization by solving the central problems of affordability and accessibility in the emerging field of cell-cultured milks.

About 108Labs, LLC

108Labs has incubated the fields of cell-cultured milk and immunoglobulins since 2013, and is operating multiple research labs and subsidiaries in North Carolina in order to engineer M2 and collaborate and license its emerging fields of cell-cultured milks and antibodies with partners around the world.

108Labs was founded as a software and biotechnology company in 2013 with a simple mission to invent novel cellular agriculture projects to disrupt animal agriculture. 108Labs successfully conceived, invented, patented and incubated the world’s first cell-cultured human milk and human milk antibodies by early 2020. 108Labs’ M2 milk platform will fulfill 108Labs’ original dream to feed and heal the world with Cellufacturing® innovations.

