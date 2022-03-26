Villarreal Law Firm, a Texas Trucking Accident Law Firm in Brownsville, Announces New Content on Trucks
The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville.
As a border region, the Rio Grande Valley is at the epicenter of world trade, both into and out of Mexico and that means lots of trucks on our highways.”BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm, a team of trucking accident lawyers in Brownsville Texas seeking to be the best personal injury lawyer for each and every client, is proud to announce a new post on the need for specialized attorney assistance. Truck accidents continue to increase rapidly, and so does the need for a top-rated trucking accident attorney in Brownsville.
“As a border region, the Rio Grande Valley is at the epicenter of world trade, both into and out of Mexico and that means lots of trucks on our highways,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal law firm. “Trucking accidents happen more than one might expect, and – unfortunately – the injury risk is very high. Anyone injured in a trucking accident might benefit from a specialized trucking accident attorney, including one who speaks Spanish.”
Persons who want to learn more can check out the new information just posted at https://jvlawfirm.net/if-you-have-been-involved-in-a-trucking-accident-you-may-need-a-trucking-accident-lawyer-to-help-you/. The post explains the specific challenges to accident victims after an accident with a commercial truck, especially the fact that big insurance companies are paid for by the trucking companies and fight hard to the fullest extent of Texas law to minimize settlements. Injury victims who want to learn more about truck accident issues can also visit https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/trucking-accidents/ for more information.
Those who speak Spanish are encouraged to read the Spanish-language content as for example at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-de-accidentes-automovilisticos/ and at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-de-lesiones-personales/. The Spanish language is front and center at the law firm, as many accident victims speak Spanish as their first language.
FINDING THE BEST TEXAS TRUCKING ACCIDENT LAWYER
Here is background on this release. Many residents in South Texas don’t think about who might be the best accident lawyer for a trucking case until the worst happens. To find the best trucking accident lawyer for their needs, they then turn to Internet search engines like Google, Bing, or Yelp. Beyond that, they may consider personal injury lawyers who offer a no obligation consultation and work on contingency basis. And, even more important for some people, they may want an attorney and staff who not only speak Spanish but aggressively work hard to represent each and every client. Persons in McAllen Texas can also visit the McAllen attorney microsite at https://jvlawfirmmcallen.com/.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
