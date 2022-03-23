Silver Alert - Mary Osendowski ACTIVE

Mary Osendowski, 77-years-old, white female, 5'4", 130 lbs., brown eyes, blonde hair. Mary was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes. Mary was last seen in the area of East Bajada Road and North 45th Place, on foot. She suffers from a medical condition which may cause her to become confused and easily lost. Please contact Phoenix PD with any information on Mary.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.