Learn & Play Montessori Announces Inclusion on Prestigious List of Best Preschools in Fremont CA
Learn & Play Montessori is a best-in-class preschool in Fremont, CA. The company is announcing inclusion on a prestigious list of best preschools in Fremont.
We are very proud of our reviews not just on Yelp but also on Google and other review sites, as these are generated by parents and give us proof-positive on our quest to be the best preschool.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool and kindergarten program in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, is proud to announce its inclusion on Yelp’s prestigious list of best preschools in Fremont, California. The list is based on reviews on the popular website and emphasizes quality, private preschools based in and around Fremont, California.
— Harpreet Grewal
"We are very proud of our reviews not just on Yelp but also on Google and other review sites, as these are generated by parents and give us proof-positive on our quest to be the best preschool in Fremont California," explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. "We find many parents first turn to Internet sites when looking for the best preschool program for their child in Fremont, and thus being included on this Yelp list is very exciting. That said, we strongly recommend that a parent book an appointment and school tour so that they can verify that the program is indeed best for their child."
Persons who want to see the list can visit https://www.yelp.com/search?cflt=preschools&find_loc=Fremont%2C+CA. That list includes the school located at 40803 Fremont Blvd, Fremont CA at https://www.yelp.com/biz/learn-and-play-montessori-school-fremont-6 on Yelp and at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/irvington-fremont/ on the website. Those who want to read a little more about the school’s philosophy and its quest to be the best preschool in Fremont can also visit the blog post at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/learn-and-play-montessori-is-the-best-preschool-in-fremont/. That post dives into the Montessori method and the way that it puts the children first, seeking to encourage a passion for learning and thus empowering the child to seek out the subject matters that get them excited.
SCHEDULING A SCHOOL VISIT IS THE BEST NEXT STEP
Being included on a list of the top schools in Fremont is exciting and prestigious. But parents should quickly realize that there is no simple “best” school for all children. Each child is a unique individual and what will work for one child, will not work well (if at all) for another. The beauty of the Montessori method is that it is child-centered. By putting the child at the center of the educational methodology, the Montessori method empowers the child to work with the teacher to intuitively find the best learning method. For this reason, parents should schedule a school visit, meet with staff, and research the best teaching methodology that will work with their daycare, preschool, or kindergarten student.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Schools are located in Danville, Fremont, Dublin, South Fremont, or San Ramon, and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor and Walnut Creek. Bay Area Parents can find new locations at The Vineyards/Avalon in South Fremont and Warm Springs neighborhoods.
