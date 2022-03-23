Inner Mission by Zen From Mars
First single release from the new band, Zen From Mars, featuring members from Kik Tracee, Enuff Z’Nuff, Flipp, Fear Factory and The Lucid.
Inner Mission quite literally and sonically sums up both the individual and collective struggle it has taken to get this song completed and out there for the world to hear and experience”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEN FROM MARS (ZFM), a collaborative group with members of Kik Tracee, Enuff Z’Nuff, Flipp, Fear Factory and The Lucid is here to guide you on a journey with their new single “Inner Mission”.
— Stephen Shareaux
Alternative rock meets Sci-fi imagery with “Inner Mission” and its modern twist of rock heaviness and a taste of metal instrumentation. The first single “Inner Mission” is currently available for streaming on all major platforms. The music video for one of a kind single debut this Friday (March 25, 2022) at 12PM EST.
The anticipation for ZFM’s forthcoming album also titled “Inner Mission” is continuing to build as the late April/early May release date is just over the horizon.
With the shift of Bezos and Musk’s attention towards the red planet, why shouldn’t our music do the same? “Some people shoot for the moon, we’re aiming for the stars, mars and the galaxies beyond” says front man Stephen Shareaux (Kik Tracee).
The music video carries many easter eggs and alien imagery that will be important for fans to pay attention to for future music videos. The video was intended to set the scene for the newly formed band and to allow the storyline to begin.
Inner Mission is intended to showcase the musical ability of all the band members combined. The single and the video are the world's first glimpse into the raw talent that ZFM is bringing into the music industry
Zen From Mars is the first band signed to KRM Records
For interviews and other inquiries on the single and upcoming album, please contact the marketing executive of KRM Entertainment at ava@krmstudios.com.
Ava Yager
KRM Records
+1 719-244-0555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Inner Mission (Official Music Video)