Wekney Ferguson Debuting her First Universal Love Song "Vibración"
The track captures summers in Miami combined with the vibrations of loveMIAMI, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, songwriter and creative producer Wekney Ferguson is thrilled to announce the launch of her new single "Vibración." The release, a collaboration with artist and music producer Drasen Rasmussen, is a Spanish house anthem.
Ferguson has always been creative and musically inclined. She started writing her own songs at an early age and truly developed her passion for music while studying for seven years at the Vocational School of Art in Cuba, where she graduated with a degree in dance teaching. Ferguson is also a former model with Ikon Entertainment and has her own fashion business.
The Afro-Cuban queen, singer, songwriter and creative producer is an inspiration to young women everywhere and proves that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.
"Vibración" is a Spanish anthem about the feeling of love, soulmates and romance and how it can make you vibrate with positive energy. The song is about the power of love and how it can overcome any obstacle. It is a message of hope and unity for the world. Ferguson's vocals start with a mystical whisper and build with the infectious saxophone melody and Afro-Cuban drums backed by the calm sound of the ocean.
Ferguson said, "I wrote this song because I believe that love is the answer to all of our problems. No matter what you are going through, love can always heal you."
Rasmussen, who collaborated with Ferguson on the track, is an artist, consultant and designer in Miami. He is known for his soulful and upbeat productions, which have helped him achieve success in both the commercial and underground scenes. Rasmussen brought the electronic flavor and house music elements to the track.
With her new single, Ferguson cements herself as an artist to watch in the Latin music scene. Her ethereal voice and ability to write infectious melodies are on full display on "Vibración." The track is a perfect example of how Ferguson's artistry can transcend genres and inspire people of all walks of life.
"The flavor that makes you want to escape to vibe in Ibiza or Tulum on the beach or party all night long," Ferguson said. "The song "Vibración" is the perfect balance to bring to your life with the multidimensional and high vibrational life."
"Vibración" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and all major digital retailers. For more information on Ferguson, follow her on Instagram.
