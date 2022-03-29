Female-led water tech startup seeks to de-risk the aquaculture industry

Rachelle Jensen, CEO Luminis Water Technologies, seeks to de-risk the aquaculture industry with microbiome analytics

Next Gen Meets AI; Luminis Water Technologies is releasing a range of microbiome solutions for early disease detection and water quality improvement

Water quality and disease related issues are a $52 billion annual problem for aquaculture. We're releasing a range of Next Gen microbiome analytical solutions designed to address this problem head-on.” — Rachelle Jensen, CEO

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water tech firm Luminis Water Technologies seeks to take the aquaculture industry to a new level of efficiency by shedding light on the most critical factor in water health: the microbiome, the community of tiny microbes that live in water. Their range of Next Gen metagenomic solutions can help fisheries diagnose mystery ailments that previously have decimated stock and driven operating costs up.

Rachelle Jensen, CEO of Luminis Water Technologies, says, “Water quality and disease related issues are a $52 billion annual problem for aquaculture. We're releasing a range of Next Gen microbiome analytical solutions designed to address this massive problem head-on.”

Luminis Water Technologies aims to help solve waterborne problems with its proprietary microbiome analytics, sampling kits, and data-driven solutions. Their GENius range of metagenomic sampling kits include options that can sample biofilm, water (both fresh and seawater), parasites, algae, viruses, environmental DNA (eDNA), and swab kits that reveal all the pathogenic species present in the sample along with the full microbiome profile. Benefits include testing quarantined stock for parasites, find both known and unknown pathogens, and diagnose mystery ailments. Samples are sent in from all over the world for sequencing and analysis and the results are ready in as little as two days.

Additionally, with their advanced AI analytics solutions, operations can track the microbiome baseline of their system and monitor for changes. Rapid pathogen ID along with system health feedback helps farms take early action. With more “snapshots of health", Luminis proprietary AI based algorithms guide the development of plans that eliminate expensive guesswork, loss of stock, stunted growth rates, inefficiencies in inputs, and increased operating costs.

As the world population grows, pressure on freshwater sources, aquaculture, and the ocean will only increase. The company hopes their range of quick sampling kits and more in-depth AI driven analytics will provide better options to help fish and shrimp farmers further optimize their systems, reduce pathogen outbreaks, and increase sustainability.

“We are dedicated to solving the most pressing waterborne problems in the aquaculture industry today,” Jensen adds. “We can also address water quality issues in other industries such as water remediation, agriculture, and hydroponics that we hope will enable the world to move towards the better and more sustainable use of water.”

The Singapore-based company is fully operational with a Next Gen sequencing and super-computing lab. The Asia Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit recently selected them as one of the most exciting and promising disrupters in the industry, and they were selected at the Innovation Showcase Winner for the Aquaculture Innovation Summit, along with other distinctions. They are looking to close their first round of financing by mid-2022.

About Luminis Water Technologies:

Luminis Water Technologies is dedicated to providing data-driven solutions that will help tackle some of the most pressing problems in water management and the aquaculture industry today.