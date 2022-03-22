Ben Kunes Achieves CFF® Advisor Certificate
St. Louis, Missouri Retirement Advisor Earns National DesignationST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben Kunes, President and Founder of Safe Money Retirement Group LLC, has earned the Certified Financial Fiduciary® (CFF) designation. He joins a growing group of financial professionals who have earned the Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation and can immediately and clearly demonstrate how they practice a fundamental obligation to always put their clients’ best interest first.
CFF is a professional designation for financial professionals, namely, those who have successfully completed a rigorous certification and training process established by NACFF and The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA), and who agree to uphold the highest moral, ethical, and fiduciary standards of service when providing advice to potential or existing clients.
The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries (NACFF) was created to provide all the information, tools, and resources needed for financial professionals to ensure they are compliant with fiduciary standards. They have taken it a step further by providing a comprehensive fiduciary training program and certification process that will further establish qualified financial professionals as a Certified Financial Fiduciary® (CFF).
As host of the Retirement & Income Radio Show and President and Founder of Safe Money Retirement Group LLC, Ben enjoys assisting his clients with diverse backgrounds, securing their financial future as they prepare for and enter retirement. Calling on his over 28 years as a licensed professional, Ben specializes in strategies that assist his clients in achieving safety, security, growth without stock market risk, and lifetime income.
Ben and his wife of 23 years, Fanny, reside in St. Louis, Missouri, where they are active members of the White Flag Christian Church. Ben and Fanny are blessed with four children, six beautiful grandchildren, and two dogs. In their free time, they enjoy St. Louis Cardinals baseball, St. Louis Blues hockey, and vacationing in Florida.
"I am looking forward to meeting with you to share ideas about protecting your retirement money and securing a guaranteed retirement income."
Ben Kunes
Safe Money Retirement Group LLC
+1 (314) 740-6278
email us here