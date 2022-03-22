Sen. Brewster and Partners Host Drive-Up Food Distribution Event

McKeesport, March 22, 2022 – State Senator Jim Brewster partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and U. S. Steel to host a drive-up food distribution event at the West Mifflin Area High School on Tuesday.

“Our country grows more food than any other nation, so it is unthinkable that anyone should go hungry,” Brewster said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with these organizations to bring this vital need to area residents.”

The event took place between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the West Mifflin Area High School parking lot, with volunteers loading boxes of food into vehicles and handing out information about state-related programs to help combat food insecurity.

Lisa Scales, President & CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank added, “Partnerships in the community are critical in making sure our neighbors have access to food when and where they need it. We’re seeing more and more families struggle with paying more at the gas pump and in the grocery store. Our entire network is here to make sure no family has to choose between paying their bills and feeding their loved ones.”

Senator Brewster’s office helped to register over 250 vehicles to drive up and receive a box of food, which included frozen ground beef, chicken breast, and ham steak, along with a non-perishable box of food and a box of produce.

“U. S. Steel and our employees are pleased to be working with Senator Jim Brewster and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to support the Mon Valley communities where we live and work,” said Don German, Plant Manager, U. S. Steel Irvin Plant. “We hope these boxes help our neighbors, and we thank Senator Brewster for his years of leadership and support in the Mon Valley.”

With the help of supporters and partners, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank distributed nearly 45 million meals in Southwestern Pennsylvania from July, 2020 through June, 2021. However, there are more than 343,000 people in the Food Bank’s service area who experience food insecurity, according to a study conducted by Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap. That means 1 in 7 of our neighbors are living with food insecurity. Individuals who want to help, can donate or volunteer by visiting www.pittsburghfoodbank.org.

Senator Brewster added that anyone unable to attend on Tuesday can find more food distribution events in the region, as well as additional information about food assistance programs by visiting www.pittsburghfoodbank.org or by calling 412-460-3663 ext. 655.