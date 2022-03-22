Submit Release
Media Advisory: Schools in the Court program returns to in-person

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 22, 2022

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 410-260-1488

 

WHO:             District Court in Anne Arundel County Judge Shaem C.P. Spencer, presiding                         Students from Broadneck High School and Indian Creek School

WHAT:           Students will learn about the legal and financial consequences of poor decisions. In addition to hearing from                        people who have been involved with the legal system due to drunk driving, speeding, texting while driving,                        and other offenses, students will see actual court cases and have an opportunity to engage court personnel in                        question-and-answer sessions regarding the Judiciary.

WHEN:          Thursday, March 24, at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE:         Courtroom 1, Anne Arundel County District Court,                        251 Rowe Blvd., Annapolis

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, at communications@mdcourts.gov, to attend or for questions, including when and where cameras will be allowed. Paid parking is available in the District Court public parking lot, which is behind the courthouse along Taylor Ave.

###

