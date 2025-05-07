Media Advisory: Grand opening celebration for the Access to Justice Resource Center in Baltimore County
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 7, 2025
Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Media Advisory:
Grand opening celebration for the Access to Justice Resource Center in Baltimore County
The Circuit Court for Baltimore County will host a grand opening celebration for its new Access to Justice Resource Center on Friday, May 9, 2025. The new center combines the services of the Circuit Court Law Library, Self-Help Office, and Language Services Department, which share the common goal of increasing access to justice, and previously had been operating as separate departments within the courthouse.
The Access to Justice Resource Center will offer free civil legal help for individuals who are not represented by an attorney. Staff members will assist with family law and civil cases and provide services to include but not limited to name change, divorce, child custody, and child support. The center also provides and coordinates interpretation services and addresses public accommodations pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Access to Justice Center provides support, guidance, or resources for the public and attorneys via in-person and virtual meetings for civil and family law cases.
The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting and guided tours of the new center.
|WHO:
|Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader
County Administrative Judge Dennis M. Robinson, Circuit Court for Baltimore County
Baltimore County Executive Katherine A. Klausmeier
Delegate Eric D. Ebersole, District 44A, Baltimore County
Also attending:
|WHAT:
|Grand Opening Ceremony, ribbon-cutting, and tour
|WHEN:
|Friday, May 9, 2025, at 3 p.m.
|WHERE:
|Circuit Court for Baltimore County
Second Floor
401 Bosley Avenue
Towson, MD 21204
Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons being photographed should be asked for their consent.
