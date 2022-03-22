Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. Recalls Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean 9 Oz. Tub Because of Undeclared Peanut Allergen

Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. of Merrillville, Indiana is voluntarily recalling Albanese® Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans, 9 oz tub, because it may contain an undeclared peanut allergen. The Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans were sold in stores in the following 15 states under the Albanese® brand beginning December 27, 2021: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/albanese-confectionery-group-inc-recalls-dark-chocolate-espresso-bean-9-oz-tub-because-undeclared