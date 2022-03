Fairmont Foods, Inc. of Fairmont, MN is recalling corrugated boxes of Schwan’s Brand “Spinach and Artichoke Dip” with date code P82013 xxxx due to undeclared soy and wheat. Schwan’s may have distributed the recalled product to the lower 48 States through Schwan’s home delivery network.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fairmont-foods-inc-issues-recall-spinach-and-artichoke-dip-product-due-misbranding-and-undeclared